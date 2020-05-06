Watch Now: Virtual 2020 Celebrate Nurses event honors Wyoming's top 10 nurses
View Comments
top story

Watch Now: Virtual 2020 Celebrate Nurses event honors Wyoming's top 10 nurses

{{featured_button_text}}
Celebrate nurses

Nurses are the heart and soul of hospitals, clinics, schools, residential facilities, in-home care and much more. Nurses educate, console and endear themselves to patients and families. Nursing is a demanding profession that requires extraordinary skill and compassion.

These tireless professionals deserve every bit of recognition they will receive during National Nurses Week, which kicks off today. To honor nurses, the Casper Star-Tribune worked with a team of judges to select Wyoming's 10 nurses of the year.

We had planned to honor nurses with an event in Casper. Due to the covonavirus pandemic, we chose this year to hold a virtual event, which you can watch below. It features the 10 nurses honored this year.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News