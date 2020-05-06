Watch Now: Virtual 2020 Celebrate Nurses event honors Wyoming's top 10 nurses

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Nurses are the heart and soul of hospitals, clinics, schools, residential facilities, in-home care and much more. Nurses educate, console and endear themselves to patients and families. Nursing is a demanding profession that requires extraordinary skill and compassion.

These tireless professionals deserve every bit of recognition they will receive during National Nurses Week, which kicks off today. To honor nurses, the Casper Star-Tribune worked with a team of judges to select Wyoming's 10 nurses of the year.

We had planned to honor nurses with an event in Casper. Due to the covonavirus pandemic, we chose this year to hold a virtual event, which you can watch below. It features the 10 nurses honored this year.

