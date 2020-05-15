Watch now: Wyoming Air National Guard conducts flyover in Casper

Two C-130 aircraft from the Wyoming Air National Guard flew over hospitals in Wyoming on Friday to honor health care providers during the coronavirus pandemic.
The statewide flyover began Friday morning in Wheatland and will end this afternoon in Cheyenne.
In Casper, the aircraft flew over Wyoming Medical Center, Wyoming Behavioral Institute, Elkhorn Valley Rehabilitation Hospital and Summit Medical Center.
Watch here as onlookers gather in east Casper to watch near Summit Medical Center:
Here the aircraft can be seen above Wyoming Medical Center, the state's largest hospital:
Here you can see them fly near Tate Pumphouse:
Tags
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.
Brandon Foster
Managing Editor
Brandon Foster is the Star-Tribune's managing editor. He joined the Star-Tribune in 2016 as the University of Wyoming sports reporter after graduating from the University of Missouri and covering Mizzou athletics for two years.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Elysia Conner
Star-Tribune reporter Elysia Conner covers arts, culture and the Casper community.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Joshua Wolfson
Editor
Joshua Wolfson joined the Star-Tribune in 2007, covering crime and health before taking over the arts section in 2013. He also served as managing editor before being named editor in June 2017. He lives in Casper with his wife and their two kids.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.