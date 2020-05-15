You are the owner of this article.
Watch now: Wyoming Air National Guard conducts flyover in Casper
breaking top story

Two C-130 aircraft from the Wyoming Air National Guard flew over hospitals in Wyoming on Friday to honor health care providers during the coronavirus pandemic.

The statewide flyover began Friday morning in Wheatland and will end this afternoon in Cheyenne.

In Casper, the aircraft flew over Wyoming Medical Center, Wyoming Behavioral Institute, Elkhorn Valley Rehabilitation Hospital and Summit Medical Center.

Watch here as onlookers gather in east Casper to watch near Summit Medical Center:

Here the aircraft can be seen above Wyoming Medical Center, the state's largest hospital:

C-130 aircraft from the Wyoming Air National Guard fly above Wyoming Medical Center Friday afternoon along a statewide flyover to honor health care providers during the coronavirus pandemic.
C-130 aircraft from the Wyoming Air National Guard fly above Wyoming Medical Center Friday afternoon along a statewide flyover to honor health care providers during the coronavirus pandemic.
C-130 aircraft from the Wyoming Air National Guard fly above Wyoming Medical Center Friday afternoon along a statewide flyover to honor health care providers during the coronavirus pandemic.

Here you can see them fly near Tate Pumphouse:

 
