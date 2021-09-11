The Casper Star-Tribune asked readers to submit their memories of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks. On the 20th anniversary of that terrible day, here's a sampling of responses from around Wyoming.

After serving for 25 years as a Special Agent with the FBI, I retired, and moved to Casper. For 14 years my wife and I have enjoyed living here.

On 9/11 I was in Windhoek, the capital of Namibia in Sub-Saharan Africa. That day I had meetings with the Namibian police to discuss investigations of interest to the FBI and our foreign partners.

When I returned to the U.S. Embassy in Windhoek. The U. S. ambassador and his staff were watching news coverage of jets crashing into the twin towers. Trying to make sense of what we were seeing, hands were over mouths, eyes were squinting, and disbelief was projected from each face.

The next morning in Windhoek, I returned to the U.S. Embassy and was surprised to see, in the dawn’s early light, at least two hundred people quietly standing across the street. Hundreds of bouquets of flowers had been stacked in a neat mound next to the entrance to the embassy. Those anonymous people were sadly mourning our loss and showing their respect for the United States.

Seeing that people living over 7,000 miles from the United States were stunned, and saddened as they contemplated the events of 9/11 was an eye-opener. We should never forget that though some people fear, hate, and misunderstand America, most other people deeply respect what we stand for. When we are hurt, they too feel the pain.

-- Greg B. Groves

I remember that day because I was watching the morning news show and saw in the background the plane headed towards the twin towers. I couldn't believe it! Then it hit and the reporter finally noticed it (it was through the window behind him). I don't even remember which show or which reporter, all I remember is seeing the plane hit in real time. Then I had to go to work early as the Chamber of Commerce had a "business before hours" breakfast/brunch get together. Only a couple of people showed up and they had not seen the news yet. The group sponsoring the BBH had a small black-and-white portable TV running the news while everyone sat and watched it. No one was hungry for the food being served.

Then when I got home from work, my mother was glued to the TV watching all the news reports on the attack, over and over. I finally told her that they would replay the crash and she could watch something else (as it was too sad to see her distraught over it). Then I learned about the plane that crashed in a field instead of the Pentagon and the other plane that was crashed as well. It was just too surreal, and I'll never forget the first plane crashing into the tower.

-- Nancy Pawlowski

Saturday morning, Sept. 9, my wife and I were attending a small breakfast event at the White House hosted by Laura Bush. This capped several days in D.C. and while gazing out a window of the White House I thought about what a wonderful free country to be in where a common person could visit the peoples' buildings and have coffee in the President's home. We left for home the next day and I felt a sense of pride in the freedoms we enjoyed.

That all changed Monday morning with a friend calling telling me to turn on the TV. Watching the second plane hit the World Trade Center I knew this wasn't an accident, and as the days' events unfolded, I knew things would never be the same. Flying back into D.C. 10 days later I realized the great sense of security and freedom I'd felt was gone. I somehow knew it might never be recovered.

-- Richard Jones

I was teaching in Rawlins and it was just before school started. The math teacher had her TV on when it came across the screen. As she was the only on with a TV the entire 8th grade gathered in the classroom and we were glued to the TV. After about 15 minutes people were jumping to their deaths trying to escape the burning building and the kids were laughing. They honestly thought it was funny. The TV was turned off and we went to our classrooms and had talks with the students about what they had seen.

Those students are now adults I wonder if they to this day fully understand what happened that day. It like the day Kennedy was shot is forever etched in my mind.

-- Catherine Hartley

Our son was on the USS Carl Vincent a carrier in the gulf when the towers went down. We were frantically trying to find any information. Thank God he had access to a computer. His message was seven short words, "I'm fine, don't ask any questions." We didn't hear from him for six weeks, then only a letter with phrases blacked out.

-- Merrijane Morgheim

My husband and I were about to leave the house for our usual morning walk when NBC TV broke the news of the terrorist attack. We were shocked and glued to the TV as this tragedy was being filmed throughout the day.

In April of 1990 we were on a tour and the farewell dinner on the last night was a special treat of dinner on the 107th floor of the World Trade Center. The dinner was great and the view of the lights of NYC were spectacular from that height.

The impact of the attack was felt around the world.

-- Norma Patton

I was actually in Washington, D.C. when the attacks happened. A group of us were there to collect the Sentinels of Safety award for Antelope Mine. The ground shook when the plane hit the Pentagon. All of this while we were in the vicinity of the White House. I believe the group that took over the plane coming from Philadelphia saved us from being injured or worse — killed. What was supposed to be a two-day trip ended up as an extended stay until we could fly out of Reagan airport.

-- Jay Hanckock

I remember waking up and being totally stunned. I teach second grade. At the time, no one thought to shield their children from the news, including me. Every adult at school looked dazed and confused. The worst part was trying to answer the questions from the kids. “Why would someone do that?” “Are they still alive?” “Where are the firemen now?” “Why would they run into the smoke?” The worst one was “Why did the people jump out of the window?” We processed for a short time, then went on with our regular day. Which was exactly what the kids needed. As an adult, it was very hard to wait for recess, lunch etc. to find out the latest news. I have been to the 911 Memorial in New York City twice. It was amazing and a very emotional day. What particularly struck me was the silence. No children or adults spoke, even the babies weren’t crying. Before I went, I thought I was “over it.” I’m not. And that’s a good thing.

-- Sue Christensen

I happened to be watching a morning television broadcast when images of the destruction of the World Trade Center appeared on the screen. It was mesmerizing, but no one really knew what was happening, nor what impact it would have on the nation. I remember how the crisscross airplane vapor was absent from the chilled blue sky, and how remote Wyoming seemed to be from the rest of the world. Later, I arrived at my classroom at Casper College, where that morning I was teaching a class piano course for music majors. Students arrived, and I made a brief announcement that we would continue our studies that day. The world would need our help, our music to sooth, heal, remember, and reflect, turning the day into a call for action. Since then, countless works depicting and commemorating the day have been composed and have touched many lives. Our art will stand as a testament to our selfless determination to unite in times of crisis.

-- Eric Unruh

Our children had been living in Casper for eight years. We had purchased a house here and would be moving in November from Atlanta, GA. That day we were in Asheville, NC as my 81 year old mom was having heart surgery. We were in the waiting room which was full and the television was on. A special report came on and we could tell the announcer was upset. He said one of the twin towers had been hit by an airplane. They did not know if it was an accident or not. Minutes later we watched as another plane hit the second tower. There was total silence with mouths agape. Just then a doctor called us out and said it was touch and go for Mom. She had to have three bypasses. It was a difficult day in so many ways. America stood strong and united and my Mom is now 101.

-- Nancy Wayte

I had a plane reservation for Washington, D.C. early in the morning from Madison, Wisconsin. I found I didn’t feel well the evening of Sept. 10 and so called a staff member of our organization to attend in my place. I went into the office early to be sure everything was arranged, and shortly after I got there, news began coming in about the World Trade Center, the Pentagon and the downed plane.

A call then came in from Washington from my staff member saying that they had arrived and with difficulty had traveled into the city and was at the hotel but that they had cancelled my reservation. I asked to talk to the manager, told him it was a mistake and that we must have the room. A new employee who thought she was being efficient had cancelled the reservation when I arrived at the office. We stayed glued to the television all day, worrying about the poor fellow I had sent into the chaos. The meeting was cancelled, but it took a couple of days for my colleague to get a flight back to Madison, Wisconsin.

It was one trip I was glad to have missed.

-- Audrey Cotherman

On Sunday, Sept. 9, 2001 I sat in a plane on the tarmac at Newark International Airport on my way home to Philadelphia. I looked out my window across the river and there, gleaming in the sun, was Manhattan, the World Trade Center towering above the city as it had for decades. Only two days later, as I drove to work at Philadelphia University, would I hear that both had been struck by terrorists in planes like the one I had been sitting in days earlier.

By the time I got to school that Tuesday morning confusion reigned. The television in our break room was on and everyone just sat and watched in total silence. Finally our dean came in and told us all to leave; classes were canceled and we all needed to get home as quickly as possible.

We all practically ran to our cars. As we were leaving I received a call on my Blackberry: the daycare where my two toddlers usually spent the day was about to close. I needed to get there pronto. It was only about 15 miles away, in New Jersey near our home.

It took hours to get there. The highways were all in gridlock. By this point I couldn’t reach my (then) wife; circuits were all too full. But in time I got the kids and got home, safe but exhausted.

I taught about 9/11 for years thereafter. I never forgot my experiences that day -- and never will.

-- Steven Dinero

I was sleeping when it happened.

I had worked the swing shift in master control at KFNB TV the night before, getting off at 1 a.m.

Now I was awoken by my mother screaming down the stairs like I had never heard her sound before.

“The World Trade Center has been attacked!”

To my sleep filled brain, it sounded like, “The world is ending!”

I came awake like a shot and ran up the stairs to find out exactly what my mom had been talking about.

For all I knew, I was still dreaming because, there, on our TV screen was a nightmare.

One plane after another crashed on that warm September morning. Everyone was assaulted with it as the special report was on every channel. Where most could escape the coverage at work, I couldn’t. Playing the coverage was my work.

I had nothing to do at work. There were no shows to record since some had been sent via antennae on the north tower. There were no commercials with non-stop coverage of the attack. All I could do was watch.

In watching, I almost felt I was there.

That day, the most important thing I could do was be there.

I sat at a counter in front of screens that played a national nightmare. I was there so that everyone watching could be there, too. We sent firefighters, food, and blood. We sent boots for the search dogs. And we sent our prayers.

I have never stepped foot at the World Trade Center or the Pentagon, but that day, I was there.

-- Pamala Rush

Came to work at 7:30 a.m. MST, 9:30 EST, Tuesday. Anxious people all around in security. Wondered what was going on. Few televisions. Bombers hit twin towers. Planes all grounded, except one in Pennsylvania where daughter lived; she was okay. Finally passengers brought last plane down. Another plane hit the Pentagon, sturdily built. How many people died? Thousands? Bodies plummeting to the ground with heavy thuds. Hatred filled hearts, but forgiveness was sought. Helpless. Death all around.

-- Hope R. Barrowes

I was living in Casper out on the west side by the airport. As I was leaving to go to work at Roosevelt High School I had the radio playing. The president was just coming on, he was at a school in Florida, he was supposed to read to a class. He made a statement, I don't even remember what he said. The radio voices kept telling me a plane had hit one of the World Trade Center towers. When I got to the school, it was silent, like I'd never really heard before. The TVs played and we watched footage of two separate planes hitting each of the two tallest towers. Then we watched them collapse.

Even now writing this, I get goose flesh and chills. Wyoming is a flyover state, but there were no airplanes in the sky. In the following weeks, my husband and I drove out to the airport to see the armed National Guard soldiers there. We talked of nothing for weeks and as a country we were solemn, but united. Something we hadn't been for a while, and something we are not now. I read a writing not too long ago about missing Sept. 12, 2001. I feel that to my deepest levels of my soul. I miss our united country, our patriotism. I do my best, my part, but I am but one of many. I miss my Wyoming home and am trying to find my way back. There is something there that is understood that isn't everywhere else in the U.S., that brotherhood and camaraderie that unites us isn't so far gone in Wyoming. That's why I want to come home.

-- B-Jo

I was raised in Casper, Wyoming and graduated from KWHS class of 1968; I received an advanced degree in Environmental Management and worked in the Petroleum and aviation industries. In 1999 I started a new job with American Airlines in Dallas Texas as their International Environmental Manager. On 9-11-2001 I was at American Corp's headquarters just south of DFW airport, someone came into our meeting and said a large jet had crashed into the north tower of the World Trade Center in New York City. I walked over to SOC (flight control and operations) in HQ and realized it was American Flight a 767 that had crashed into the WTC North Tower. American had a procedure of downed aircraft and it was implemented immediately. An Air Force C-130 from Dyess AFB picked up the American response and care teams and we were flown into New York City. We were housed at Trinity Episcopal Church on lower Broadway and I stayed there off and on for six months while the pieces of the American 767 jet and wreckage was removed and hauled to Fresh Kills Landfill on Staten Island. With the exception of last year I have been back every year to New York’s Battery Park for the anniversary. It is a special place for me to travel there and stand by the deep sunken fountains that are on the footprint of the North and South Tower; for me it is scared ground for my generation. When I depart New York for Dallas on 9-20 every year I am already making plans for my return. The 9-11 park always beckons me to return and then she sends me away for another year. I am 71 now and hope I can continue the annual trips for another 20-30 years.

--Jim Sherrard

I remember that day like it was yesterday. Being in the Radio business at the time, I got a call that a small plane went into the twin towers. Then got a second call, it was a big plane and the second one had gone into the other tower. That’s when the wall-to-wall coverage of the events that day began. My son’s freshman football team was scheduled to play in Utah. When the decision was made to play the game, off I went. Running through radio stations all the way to get the latest information. It was so bizarre. Excited about watching my son play football, and then the horror of the events would take over. It was such a horrible day, but supporting my son was important too. Oh, the Wolves won 40-0. The decision to play the game was controversial, but looking back at it, it was the right decision. We all needed a little distraction that day.

-- Steve Core

I distinctly remember walking into a workroom about 9 a.m. at the high school I worked at. A TV was on and I stopped to view an update with a teacher also watching. The broadcast was the plane crashing into the twin tower and just disappearing in the building. As we processed what we just witnessed, I asked, "Was that a small or large passenger plane?" He responded, "large." I remember thinking, horrified, “What in the name of almighty God is going on?"

-- Loretta Hamilton

It was a beautiful morning, full of sunshine. I was finishing getting dressed to go to teach fifth grade. I had the Today Show on, and Katie and Matt came on. They didn’t know what was happening. I watched in horror as the second plane crashed. I had to finish dressing while watching, and praying. I made the short trip to work, and headed to the office for news as the Pentagon was attacked. We were told to not talk about it with the kids. We went to classrooms without internet, worried sick. Staff became couriers, delivering the news. Of course, my kids had seen the planes hit before school, so we did talk about it. One student said that the towers were going to come down. I hadn’t even thought of that, being so busy trying to be positive. To this day, when I speak/text with him, I remind him of how wise he was. One of the hardest days I ever had teaching — trying to assure kids they were safe, and not believing it.

-- Vicki Readenour

