Weather service: More than 15 inches of snow fell on Casper airport
Ice left on the branches of a tree is seen late Monday morning in east Casper. A blizzard left more than a foot of snow on the area.

 Brandon Foster

Highways out of Casper have reopened Tuesday morning following a Monday blizzard that dumped more than a foot of snow on the area.

According to a Tuesday morning precipitation table from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Casper/Natrona County International Airport reported 15.2 inches of snowfall over the span of 24 hours, resulting in a snow depth of 12 inches.

U.S. 20/26 has reopened both east and west of Casper, as has Wyoming 487 south of town, though it remains closed at Medicine Bow. 

Interstate 25, which had been closed from Buffalo to Douglas, is open as of 9:45 a.m.

Highway 220 west of the 487 turnoff remains closed.

Natrona County School District schools reopened Tuesday, with the exception of Red Creek and Alcova.

The city of Casper also resumed operations Tuesday.

While the National Weather Service's winter storm warning ended early Tuesday morning, frigid temperatures persisted in central Wyoming after a night projected to hit wind chills of minus 5.

Stretches of Interstate 80 remain closed Tuesday morning in southern Wyoming.

Casper/Natrona County International Airport director Glenn Januska said Monday that unanticipated ice caused the airport to close for the first time in his tenure of more than 13 years.

 
