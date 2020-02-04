Weather service: More than 15 inches of snow fell on Casper airport

Highways out of Casper have reopened Tuesday morning following a Monday blizzard that dumped more than a foot of snow on the area.

According to a Tuesday morning precipitation table from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Casper/Natrona County International Airport reported 15.2 inches of snowfall over the span of 24 hours, resulting in a snow depth of 12 inches.

U.S. 20/26 has reopened both east and west of Casper, as has Wyoming 487 south of town, though it remains closed at Medicine Bow.

Interstate 25, which had been closed from Buffalo to Douglas, is open as of 9:45 a.m.

Highway 220 west of the 487 turnoff remains closed.

Natrona County School District schools reopened Tuesday, with the exception of Red Creek and Alcova.

The city of Casper also resumed operations Tuesday.