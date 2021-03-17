Weekend snowstorm was third-largest in Casper's history

When it was all said and done, 26.3 inches of snow fell on Casper over the weekend.
That makes the snowstorm the third largest in the city’s history, according to National Weather Service figures. There are only two storms that have dropped more snow on Casper since records have been kept. In April 1973, 27.9 inches of snow fell on Casper. And just before Christmas 1982, 31 inches blanketed the city.
The storm also nearly broke the record for all-time snowiest day in Casper. On Sunday alone, 21.2 inches of snow fell on the city. That’s the second highest single-day total for snowfall in the city’s history, behind 24 inches recorded on Dec. 24, 1982.
Forecasters expected a powerful storm, but snow estimates for Casper prior to the weekend topped out at about a foot. Instead, the storm dumped heavy snow over the city starting Saturday evening, forcing a series of highway closures that effectively blocked all routes out of Casper.
It also sparked a series of closures that continued into the middle of the week, including city facilities and health care centers. Natrona County schools closed Monday and Tuesday and had a delayed start Wednesday. A slew local businesses and organizations also shut their doors.
The heavy snow and strong wind prompted city officials to urge residents to stay home unless it was an emergency. Snow removal crews worked around the clock to continue clearing streets, the city said in an announcement.
While larger thoroughfares were cleared relatively quickly, residential roads and side streets stayed nearly impassible. The heavy, wet snow proved difficult for cars to navigate, especially as temperatures warmed and snow turned to slush.
The city hired private contractors to help remove the snow, dividing the city into 10 sectors to manage the work.
The storm dropped historic amounts of snow on Cheyenne as well: 30.8 inches of snow fell on Wyoming’s capital city over the weekend, the weather service’s Cheyenne office reported. That fell just short of the city’s record, 31.9 inches on Jan. 3-4, 1949.
