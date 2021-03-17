Weekend snowstorm was third-largest in Casper's history

When it was all said and done, 26.3 inches of snow fell on Casper over the weekend.

That makes the snowstorm the third largest in the city’s history, according to National Weather Service figures. There are only two storms that have dropped more snow on Casper since records have been kept. In April 1973, 27.9 inches of snow fell on Casper. And just before Christmas 1982, 31 inches blanketed the city.

The storm also nearly broke the record for all-time snowiest day in Casper. On Sunday alone, 21.2 inches of snow fell on the city. That’s the second highest single-day total for snowfall in the city’s history, behind 24 inches recorded on Dec. 24, 1982.

Forecasters expected a powerful storm, but snow estimates for Casper prior to the weekend topped out at about a foot. Instead, the storm dumped heavy snow over the city starting Saturday evening, forcing a series of highway closures that effectively blocked all routes out of Casper.