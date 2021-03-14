Weekend snowstorm was third largest in Casper's history

This weekend's snowstorm was the third largest in Casper's history, according to the National Weather Service.

The storm dropped 26.3 inches of snow in Casper over two days, the weather service's Riverton office reported Sunday night. That amount if preliminary.

If it holds, there would have only been two larger snowstorms in the city's history:

31.1 inches on Dec. 23-24, 1982; and

27.9 inches on April 18-21, 1973.

Forecasters expected a powerful storm, but snow estimates for Casper prior to the weekend topped out at about a foot. Instead, the storm dumped heavy snow over the city starting Saturday evening, forcing a series of highway closures that effectively blocked all routes out of Casper.