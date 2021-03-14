Weekend snowstorm was third largest in Casper's history

This weekend's snowstorm was the third largest in Casper's history, according to the National Weather Service.
The storm dropped 26.3 inches of snow in Casper over two days, the weather service's Riverton office reported Sunday night. That amount if preliminary.
If it holds, there would have only been two larger snowstorms in the city's history:
- 31.1 inches on Dec. 23-24, 1982; and
- 27.9 inches on April 18-21, 1973.
Forecasters expected a powerful storm, but snow estimates for Casper prior to the weekend topped out at about a foot. Instead, the storm dumped heavy snow over the city starting Saturday evening, forcing a series of highway closures that effectively blocked all routes out of Casper.
It also sparked a series of closures that are expected to continue into Monday. Natrona County schools will be closed, as will Casper College and a slew of local businesses.
The heavy snow and strong wind prompted city officials to urge residents to stay home unless it was an emergency. Snow removal crews worked around the clock in shifts to continue clearing streets, the city said in an announcement.
“Please consider your vehicle’s clearance," Casper Streets Manager Shad Rogers said in a statement. "If it is not high enough to clear the deep snow, you risk becoming stranded. City crews are not available to assist stranded motorists."
🔴 BREAKING: As of the 12pm snow observation at NWS Cheyenne, our cumulative storm snowfall total is now 25.8".— NWS Cheyenne (@NWSCheyenne) March 14, 2021
This breaks the previous 2-day total record of 25.2" from 1979 (Nov. 20-21). #WYwx
The storm dropped historic amounts of snow on Cheyenne as well. As of noon Sunday, 25.8 inches of snow had fallen on Wyoming's capital city, the weather service's Cheyenne office reported. That broke the previous two-day record of 25.2, which was set in 1979.