'We're just here to support Trump': Rally draws supporters from across US

Four friends sat in a semicircle between winding, metal crowd-control barriers.

It was a little past 7:30 a.m., about 15 minutes after they’d gotten in line. They could expect another four or five hours outside the building. No matter — they brought their collapsible lawn chairs.

They were part of a crowd of thousands that came to Casper on Saturday for former President Donald Trump’s “Save America” rally at the Ford Wyoming Center. The rally was organized in support of land attorney Harriet Hageman, who is running to defeat U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney in the Republican House primary.

The crowd was a sea of blue jeans, American flags, bald eagles and “Make America Great Again” hats.

One of the four men, Mike Brightly of Ralston, said he already felt a camaraderie with the other people in line — a common “love of God, love of country, love of freedom.”

Woodstock famously branded itself as the festival of music and peace; Burning Man, the festival of strange art.

In much the same way, the crowd outside the Ford Wyoming Center on Saturday could be called a festival of conservative politics and Christianity.

The Ford Wyoming Center prepared to accommodate as many as 10,000 visitors. Thousands of those were expected to be Wyomingites.

A little past 8 a.m., the line of cars coming into the Ford Wyoming Center already stretched past the horizon. The train of vehicles marched forward slowly, and sporadically, like a conveyor belt.

A group called the Front Row Joes stood way at the front of the line. The group started in 2016 when Trump was elected. A few of the members camped out overnight to hold their spot. They’re from all over: South Dakota, Florida, Ohio, Montana, Michigan, California. They said they’ve been to almost all the Trump rallies since the beginning of the year.

Adam Radogna, a 7-11 store owner from Ohio, said he hasn’t missed any this year. He joined the Front Row Joes in 2018. He didn’t know much about Hageman, or many of the other speakers, he said.

“We’re just here to support Trump,” said Radogna.

Polls and election results show Trump still has a deep supporter base in Wyoming. The main reason for his first known visit to Casper was Cheney. Cheney is Trump’s highest-profile Republican critic, and after the Jan. 6 attack at the U.S. Capitol, she blamed him for inciting the riot and voted to impeach him.

Trump wants to see Cheney to lose her spot in Congress, and endorsed Hageman to challenge her in the GOP primary. Saturday’s rally was a chance for him to support Hageman as the heart of the campaign season gets underway.

The former president was joined by some of his most ardent political allies. They included Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert of Colorado, Andy Biggs of Arizona and Kat Cammack of Florida.

The doors to the Ford Wyoming Center opened at 11 a.m., and speakers started at 1 p.m.

There were more than a dozen merchandise tables near where people waited in line. They all sold many of the same things: shirts, stickers, hats and flags. They said things like “Let’s go Brandon” and “Gods, guns and Trump” and “2nd Amendment.” More than a few had giant letter Qs on them — a reference to the popular pro-Trump conspiracy theory QAnon.

Some of the vendors selling Trump and American flag-themed merchandise said they set up the night before. A man from North Carolina named Thomas said he’s been selling goods at Trump rallies for a few years now. The job has taken him all over the country.

It’s also a way to share his Christian faith, he said. He makes a point of talking to his customers about God.

“I just ask people, ‘Are they saved?’” he said.

He’s come to recognize some of the other vendors — his rivals — at the events.

“We’re friends, but it’s still business,” he said.

There was a bit of drowsiness in his voice — he slept in his car last night, he said. But, he said, working the rallies is a freeing lifestyle. And the energy of the crowd would pull him through.

Another North Carolina vendor, Patrick Howard, was folding pink and black “Women for Trump, Save America” T-shirts on a plastic folding table before the Ford Wyoming Center parking lot opened at 8 a.m.

Howard has been traveling around the country selling merchandise at Trump events. He’s been to Pennsylvania, Ohio and Georgia this year. In fact, he drove to Wyoming from Pennsylvania, where there was a Trump rally earlier this month. This was his first time in Wyoming.

What is it about Trump that motivates him?

“He’s straight up, he don’t hold nothing back,” Howard said. “I love that, he speaks his mind.”

By 10 a.m., the line to enter had spilled out past the entryway barriers and around the entire front parking lot. It took a reporter about six minutes to walk from the edge of the barriers to the end of the line.

Susan Gonderson and Nicole Jaramillo came to the rally together. Both had dressed in layers, being mindful of the weather. When the sun came up it was about 50 degrees — but the temperature rose into the 70s in the afternoon.

“I was thinking light … comfortable, American and Christ-focused,” Jaramillo said of her outfit.

For Gonderson, it was a chance to break out her American flag accessories: complete with matching shoes, earrings, a necklace, pin and handkerchief.

Jaramillo also had red-white-and-blue earrings, and a cross necklace. She’s on the hunt for a souvenir shirt, she said.

One by one, the speakers and special guests passed the crowd and entered the center. Mike Lindell, CEO of MyPillow and staunch Trump supporter showed up to cheers and applause. Lindell has been one of the loudest purveyors of unfounded claims of election fraud.

Maybe 10 minutes later, Hageman walked through. Attendees welcomed her warmly from the other side of the crowd barriers.

Once doors opened for the general public, it took several hours for the crowd to get through security. Once 1 p.m. rolled around, the rally was streamed on a big screen outside for those who were waiting to be let in.

By 2:35 the wind was picking up. Nearly everyone had made it inside.

Two Casperites watched the line from the periphery. Their group had been there since noon, but they weren’t planning to go inside the venue.

“It’s a bit much,” an older man in a Trump 2020 hat said.

He watched the speakers on the big screen, but didn’t recognize half of them. Still, the rally was quite the spectacle, he said, especially for Casper.

“Come on Mike,” the rest of the group called to him. “We’re going in!”

“We’re going in? I don’t think so,” he said, bemused. He paused for a moment, then shuffled off to join the line.

