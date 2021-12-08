West side movie theater approved to serve alcohol

Booze will soon be coming to the big screen on Casper’s west side.

The Casper City Council approved a liquor license for the Studio City Mesa theater on Tuesday. Mesa will become the first movie theater in Casper to sell alcohol.

Moviegoers will be able to buy up to two drinks each, as long as they also purchase food. An ID verification device will ensure no one can exceed that limit.

One drink will be around $8, co-owner Andy Houck told the council.

The theater plans on offering prepackaged beer and wine — around 12- to 16-ounce servings for beer, and six ounces for wine. Houck said there will be no mixed drinks and no bartenders needed.

Employees over 18 will have to receive TIPS training before they’re able to handle alcohol transactions, a memo to the city states.

Houck did not say when the theater would begin to sell booze.

The theater applied for a restaurant liquor license in accordance with a newly passed state law that allows licenses with dispensing “areas” rather than dispensing “rooms” for the spirits. In the theater’s case, a city memo states, it would place the beverages in a locked refrigerator near the hot food area at concessions.

Theater owners also explored applying for a second license for the Studio City on the east side, but Casper ordinances limit each person to one liquor license. For both to be able to serve alcohol, a city memo states, the ordinance would have to change or the owners could apply under another corporation.

