On the surface, there may not be many similarities between Nicaragua and Wyoming.

Weather, for one. Primary language spoken, for another. Two very different economic situations.

But there are some key resemblances. People in both the Cowboy State and Nicaragua struggle with food insecurity and poverty.

On Wednesday, two Nicaraguans from NiCaChange, a food sovereignty project aimed at helping people get out of poverty by utilizing land they already have to grow food, and Wyoming Food for Thought, a nonprofit that wants to end hunger and eliminate food waste in Casper, met at the nonprofit’s Food for Thought Urban Food Center (formerly the North Casper School). The meeting, facilitated by Darren Adwalpalker, missions pastor at Highland Park Community Church, allowed attendees to share what has worked for them in their own projects and how those from the other country might learn from it.

NiCaChange – the name is an amalgamation of “Nicaragua” and “Casper,” combined with the word “Change” – was started in 2022 as a way to inspire Nicaraguans to use the resources they already had to grow their own food. This increases sustainability and financial stability, Tony and José Adrián, who help lead the project, said.

NiCaChange was born out of a desire to give the Nicaraguans some autonomy over their food, Adwalpalker said. Previously, Highland Park had just been packing and sending meals to the country. But this is a chance for the church to support the Central Americans on their own journey to food sovereignty.

Moreover, they said during the meeting, it combines faith with environmentalism. NiCaChange is a Christian-based organization, though they don’t require people that people believe in order to participate.

The project already has food growing. Biointensive agriculture, hydroponics, a sort of “green pharmacy” full of medicinal herbs.

Wyoming Food for Thought mirrors a lot of what NiCaChange does. Started in 2012 by Jamie Purcell, the nonprofit does a food bag program, has a free food store and is developing its own gardens.

So what did the two learn from each other?

First, they agreed that locally grown food is a big step in the right direction for erasing poverty. People can find purpose in providing themselves with food, and they feel more connected to what they eat, they said.

Second, as Purcell noted, churches should be involved in caring for the earth – just as they should care for others around them.

Third, she said, what is abundance? Is it a “50-inch TV” or making sure everyone has enough? How it’s defined is indicative of how people will act towards poverty.

Standing in what used to be a gymnasium at the Urban Food Center, which smelled slightly like popcorn, it was clear that people from both nonprofits were gleaning useful information from the conversation. The Nicaraguans showed the Americans pictures of what their gardens and growing plans looked like, and the Americans were able to take the Nicaraguans on a tour of their geodomes and repurposed classrooms.

But how can the community get involved in this, the Star-Tribune asked? What can they do?

Both Adwalpalker and Purcell emphasized helping locally first. Then, if people feel so inclined, they should look globally.

But there’s plenty to do right here in Casper, Purcell said. When Adwalpalker asked how his church could help with Food for Thought’s gardens at the Unaccompanied Student Initiative’s Casper location, she replied definitively.

“Oh, we’ve got a list for you, my friend,” she said.