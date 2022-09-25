What does Natrona County's right turn mean for the 1-cent tax?

For nearly 50 years, a fifth cent of sales tax has passed easily in Natrona County.

The 1-cent tax is up for its 17th renewal on this November’s ballot. But with anti-tax and smaller-government sentiment growing in recent years, and as residents are feeling the pain of inflation, local leaders are worried it may not be so easy this time around.

“We’re not taking it lightly that it could potentially fail to be renewed,” Carter Napier, Casper’s city manager, said in August.

The 1-cent tax costs the average Natrona County family roughly $170 a year, according to an analysis done by the city. In return, the average Casperite has their water and sewer rates lowered, streets and parks maintained and general quality of life supported.

Across Natrona County, roads are repaired and the county can replace heavy equipment and sheriff’s vehicles with 1-cent money. Smaller towns count on the tax revenue to pay employees, win crucial grants and maintain local water and sewer service.

A survey of county residents found that in April, 62% were “very likely” to vote in favor of the 1-cent tax again. The tax passed with 75% support the last time it was on the ballot in 2018.

But after the August primary election brought out a record number of voters who elected many state and local leaders who lean farther to the right than their predecessors, local officials aren’t assuming anything before November’s vote.

“I think we all have a concern that based on what has happened in the election, what could happen to the 1-cent?” said Paul Bertoglio, chair of the Natrona County commission.

“The negativity that was displayed by many of the candidates, the things they said about wanting to shrink the government… there’s always that apprehension of, what happens if it fails?”

Big money for small towns

Revenue from the 1-cent tax, first passed in 1974, is doled out across Natrona County based on population. That means Casper gets the largest chunk by far — about $64 million over four years — followed by the county, Mills and smaller municipalities from Evansville to Edgerton.

Though Casper stands to lose about $16 million per year if the 1-cent tax doesn’t pass in November, it wouldn’t affect the city’s $165 million general operating budget. The city keeps those funds separate and doesn’t use 1-cent money to pay salaries or cover day-to-day operations.

Mills, which receives around $1 million each year, recently separated its 1-cent funding from the city’s general budget.

Like Casper, the city uses its fifth cent revenue to maintain and upgrade buildings, buy firetrucks and police cars and put up matching dollars to obtain grant funding. Mayor Seth Coleman said 1-cent funds were recently used to match a nearly $200,000 grant from the Federal Emergency Management Agency, or FEMA, that will go towards its fire department.

But in Natrona County’s smallest towns, 1-cent money is an essential part of keeping basic services in place.

“It’s our lifeline,” said former Midwest mayor Guy Chapman. “We don’t use it for frilly stuff.”

In Evansville, which has nearly 3,000 residents, Mayor Chad Edwards said the 1-cent money is “entwined and integral” to the town’s operations.

“We asked our department heads to go back and look at what it’s going to look like if we have to cut our budgets 10, 15%,” Edwards said. “We would definitely have to look at cutting back on staffing, whether that be through furloughs, layoffs, et cetera.”

The mayor knows the tax, and the roughly $750,000 it‘s projected to bring to Evansville annually in the next four-year cycle isn’t guaranteed. The town has begun separating its 1-cent money from its general fund, but the tax revenue still represents about 15% of the city’s total budget.

“That’s a hard thing to accomplish. And it’s going to take time,” Edwards said.

Losing that money isn’t a loss one part of the town could absorb, Edwards said. It would likely mean cuts across the board, possibly to staff, though its town council last year set aside some unexpected sales tax surplus money that would make up for about a year of lost 1-cent money.

Other, smaller towns aren’t as prepared.

Edgerton, which received nearly $60,000 in 1-cent funding for its roughly 120 residents last year, counts on that money to pay its two town employees.

“We would really have to cut back on services in order to keep our employees in benefits and salaries,” said Edgerton town clerk Cindy Aars. “It’s pretty essential for us little guys out here.”

The town’s budget typically comes out to around $370,000 a year, Aars said (though this year’s was higher thanks to some unexpected mineral royalties).

Inflation is on everyone’s minds, making any talk of taxes even less welcome than usual. But even though Mayor Buck King hears his residents are suffering due to rising costs, he’s confident the tax will pass again. The town plans to hold a forum before November’s election to answer questions and “impress upon (residents) how important” the tax is.

“It scares us every once in a while, but people understand it’s helping them,” King said. “It’s not just a tax, even though that’s a three-letter word people hate.”

And while residents are feeling the pain of inflation, so are local governments that also have to pay more for equipment, contracts and other routine costs. For example, Aars said a monthly bacteria test for the water supply jumped from $22 to $52 in one year.

“Take your situation and multiply it by about 1,000,” Aars said, “and that’s what we’re facing.”

High stakes

On a recent Monday in Casper, City Manager Carter Napier stood in front of a packed room at the Ramkota, giving the local Rotary Club chapter a 23-slide presentation about the benefits of the 1-cent tax.

A few weeks earlier, he’d given a shortened version of that presentation at an informal coffee event. The city also plans to hold a press conference in late October on the merits of the 1-cent tax, less than two weeks before the election.

All those efforts to educate residents about the tax are in addition to making sure the 1-cent’s signature penny logo is slapped on new police cars and library books, to remind people who paid for them.

“The stakes are pretty high for the city of Casper,” Napier said.

Most of the city’s 1-cent money goes to street repairs, water and sewer maintenance and subsidies, along with police and fire equipment. A proposal for the next four years of spending, recently approved by city council members, plans to continue to prioritize those things.

That’s in line with priorities that around 700 citizens identified in an April survey on the tax. About 90 percent said street repairs are important, 84% said water and sewer and 78% would prioritize fire and emergency medical services.

Bus services, sports, culture and entertainment ranked last on residents’ priorities.

But the city still plans to earmark millions of 1-cent revenue for “quality of life” expenses, including $2 million for riverfront restoration, $1.3 million to lower admissions at city pools and $400,000 for improvements to the Nicolaysen Art Museum.

The Ford Wyoming Center — which is owned by the city but run by an events management company — also stands to receive more than $700,000 for repairs and disability accommodations.

“The cost of living in a community like ours is such that ... the sales tax formula that the state has put forward just doesn’t cover all the expenses,” Napier said.

If 1-cent funding were to go away, all of those projects and purchases would go with it, Napier said. Some city employees would also be at risk of losing their jobs, he said, without those projects to work on.

“Capital projects (are) almost exclusively funded with 1-cent ... we likely wouldn’t have as much need for a lot of the capital support staff,” Napier said.

Like Casper, the county also separates its 1-cent money — about $3 million a year — for high-cost capital projects including road and bridge repairs and sheriff’s vehicles.

County officials plan to use this next round of funding to update roads, improve water lines and campgrounds on Casper Mountain and make significant upgrades to the fairgrounds, commission chair Paul Bertoglio said.

And, like in Casper, county buildings erected in the 1980s are deteriorating and in need of replacement or repair to stay operational.

Though county officials aren’t taking the 1-cent money for granted, Bertoglio said they also haven’t seriously planned for the possibility of the tax failing in November.

“We would still have to be able to operate the things that are a necessity, like public safety and roads, but by the time you replace $3 million of the general fund ... that cuts into our ability to fund a lot of things that are not a necessity, but that affect the quality of life,” Bertoglio said.

Nonprofits

This summer, the city came under fire for changing how it distributes nearly $3 million in subsidies to local nonprofits. After years of accepting applications for that money, city officials planned to get rid of the application process and instead divide it up among organizations whose services they deemed could not be replicated by the city if they went away.

A group of nonprofit leaders who had been left out of that decision showed up to a council meeting in July, speaking against the proposal. Many of them, including the Casper Youth Crisis Center, Mercer Family Resource Center and the Natrona County Library, have long worked with the city to fill gaps in its social services.

“We’re providing a city service, and a partnership,” Mercer Executive Director Cori Cosner-Burton told the Star-Tribune at the time. “That funding is part of the puzzle, and the needs from the city are increasing.”

After the outcry, city council members voted to carve out another $2.25 million for nonprofit grants, with an application open to all.

The 1-cent tax has also become a litmus test for Casper city council candidates during election season. Some candidates went as far as to advocate for making the tax permanent, since the city has grown to rely on it so heavily, while others said Casper should wean itself off that revenue for the same reason.

Eric Paulson, one of the candidates for a west side council seat, has run on a platform of adamant opposition to government overspending.

But he still supports the 1-cent passing this November, he said, primarily because he knows some residents would likely lose jobs if it doesn’t.

“I’d prefer we didn’t have to have it, but I’m not willing to sacrifice a whole bunch of people’s jobs to make that happen,” he said.

If Paulson had his way, the city would stop using 1-cent money to subsidize businesses and nonprofits once those organizations became self-sufficient.

Most voters he’s talked to don’t seem to have the 1-cent tax at the top of their priority list, Paulson said. They’re more concerned with rising food and gas prices, which he said he’d be interested in subsidizing for residents with 1-cent money if possible.

Shared burden

The appeal of a sales tax, as opposed to the ever-controversial property tax and the never-gonna-happen income tax, is that the burden is shared between residents and tourists.

While Natrona County doesn’t see the same tourism volume as Teton County, it still makes a significant amount of money from road trippers, conferences, high school state sports tournaments and, of course, the College National Finals Rodeo.

An analysis by the city of Casper estimated between 10% and 18% of the county’s 1-cent revenue is generated by non-residents.

And though local politicians have tapped into residents’ rising dissatisfaction with their government, most people in Natrona County still seem amenable to the 1-cent. Napier, the Casper city manager, said he tries to emphasize the fact that voters will be deciding to renew an existing tax, rather than add a new one.

Sales tax in the state of Wyoming starts at a uniform 4%. From there, cities and counties can levy additional taxes, either on a permanent or temporary basis.

For example, several Wyoming counties including Laramie and Teton have imposed the state’s maximum 6% sales tax.

Last year, Natrona County narrowly voted down a proposal to add a sixth cent of sales tax — which would have been in place for three months — to fund repairs on Midwest Avenue and a water line replacement serving Midwest, Edgerton and the Salt Creek oil field.

“A lot of our voters think we’re talking about a new tax or introducing something to the community that hasn’t been in place,” Napier said. “And that’s not the case ... however, we’re not taking it for granted.”