What you need to know about the new Casper budget

The Casper City Council voted last week to approve a $147 million budget for the city, which will go into effect at the start of July.
This year’s budget discussions were more optimistic than in 2020, when City Manager Carter Napier was tasked with cutting millions from the city’s spending during the coronavirus pandemic.
But sales tax and other revenue proved to be more than expected over the last year, which means the coming year’s budget has been adjusted to anticipate higher income for the city.
Federal aid
Most pandemic expenses are also eligible for reimbursement thanks to millions in federal aid, with more on the way from the American Rescue Plan Act.
The budget doesn’t incorporate any of the ARPA money Casper is set to receive, a total of $9.1 million. Half of that has already been delivered, and the rest will come in about a year. Napier said last week the city doesn’t have any explicit plans for that money right now.
Casper also benefited from $13.1 million in CARES Act money in the previous fiscal year, which helped offset those coronavirus-related expenses for things like equipment, cleaning supplies and services, and emergency costs.
CARES Act money has also been allocated to repay city employees for income they lost during furloughs last summer. But the bulk of it, around $11.5 million, will be rolled over into the upcoming fiscal year, where it can help pay for projects and other expenses.
General fund
While the bulk of the city’s budget is tied up in special funds for specific purposes including water, sewer and recreation, nearly $50 million goes toward the general fund. That covers salaries for city employees, streets, city buildings, and other services and amenities.
The largest chunk of that money, about $32.6 million, goes toward employee salaries and wages, benefits and insurance. That number is broken out in other places, as part of each department’s allocation.
About $26 million of the general fund, just over half, is allocated to public safety — which covers the police department and Casper Fire-EMS. Around $10 million will go toward general government expenses, and the rest is divided up among public works, health and social services, culture, and recreation.
On the revenue side, Casper expects roughly $32.4 million to come in from intergovernmental funding sources, which mostly come from taxes and royalties shared by the state. Casper will get $3.8 million in direct distribution money from the state, an allocation that Napier said the city aims to transition to the capital fund in the future to reduce its dependence on those dollars.
The city projects it will make just over $6 million from licenses and permits next year, including new parking permit fees required under the updated manual. A nonrefundable $25 fee is now required to apply for any kind of permit.
While fees for handicapped parking permits were reduced significantly in the update, on-street RV parking permit fees were raised from $25 to $250 per year. An all-new permit, which allows residents of 12th and 13th streets to park on the parkways in front of their lot, will also require a $250 fee for the first year and a $50 annual renewal.
Taxes and service charges are each expected to bring in over $4 million for the general fund, and the rest ($2.34 million) will come from a combination of fines, forfeits, interest, transfers and other miscellaneous sources.
If all goes exactly as budgeted — which it almost certainly won’t — the general fund will end up $900 in the black. Amendments made to the 2020-21 fiscal year budget in recent months adjusted for around $1.3 million in unexpected expenses for things like street and vehicle maintenance and to fill in gaps in other funds.
Employee pay
The budget also accounts for a new pay structure for city employees, which raises the maximum salary they can make.
Eight police department employees make below-minimum salaries according to the new pay structure, and will see their pay brought up to that level when the new system goes into effect. Fourteen full-time city staffers will also see their salaries raised to that new minimum.
Members of the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge No. 6 came to Tuesday’s City Council meeting to voice their frustration over ongoing pay freezes that stop them from receiving yearly salary increases.
Lodge President Craig Burns told council members that officers are promised those increases when they take the job. With more officers recently looking to relocate to Casper from larger cities and coastal areas, Burns said the pay freeze is a sticking point.
Burns said he’d met with Napier about the issue but wanted more concrete answers. The one Napier gave last Tuesday was simple — there’s just not the money for it. Without pay increases, the police department’s overall budget is still 5% greater than last year’s.
About one-third, just over $16 million, of the general fund for the new year is allocated to the police department. An additional $2.76 million from special revenue funding has also been designated for public safety communications.
Casper is also increasing its payment to the Wyoming Law Enforcement Pension Plan by $87,500. In total, the cost to transition to the new structure clocks in at just over $127,000 from the general fund.
Changes to come
The budget saw little revision from the City Council between being introduced in May and being passed last week. But Napier said there are still some likely changes that will come once the new fiscal year starts.
Two of the largest adjustments to the general fund will be one-time payments, Napier said.
One proposal, if approved by the council, would give city employees a $900 lump sum payout. In total, it would cost the city $739,000 from general and enterprise funds.
That money is meant to tide employees over until raises are unfrozen, which will be considered sometime this winter. Wage increases were frozen last summer in the middle of pandemic cuts, and even adjustments for cost-of-living increases have not been made during that time.
The other proposed amendment to the new budget would authorize the city to repay the state around $600,000 after the state found it had paid Casper $1.7 million more in sales tax revenue than it should have in 2017. There’s no interest on that debt, so some members of council suggested waiting until the budget has more wiggle room to make that payment.
Budgets are typically adjusted throughout the year to account for unexpected income and expenses, Napier said. On the night the budget was passed for the upcoming fiscal year, the City Council also authorized an additional $1.3 million in expenditures and transfers for Fiscal Year 21.
