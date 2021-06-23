What you need to know about the new Casper budget

Casper also benefited from $13.1 million in CARES Act money in the previous fiscal year, which helped offset those coronavirus-related expenses for things like equipment, cleaning supplies and services, and emergency costs.

CARES Act money has also been allocated to repay city employees for income they lost during furloughs last summer. But the bulk of it, around $11.5 million, will be rolled over into the upcoming fiscal year, where it can help pay for projects and other expenses.

General fund

While the bulk of the city’s budget is tied up in special funds for specific purposes including water, sewer and recreation, nearly $50 million goes toward the general fund. That covers salaries for city employees, streets, city buildings, and other services and amenities.

The largest chunk of that money, about $32.6 million, goes toward employee salaries and wages, benefits and insurance. That number is broken out in other places, as part of each department’s allocation.

About $26 million of the general fund, just over half, is allocated to public safety — which covers the police department and Casper Fire-EMS. Around $10 million will go toward general government expenses, and the rest is divided up among public works, health and social services, culture, and recreation.