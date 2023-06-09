Before you read this article, get a pen and your calendar or planner out. You’re going to want to write this down.

Casper is in its full summer glory, and there are myriad events to celebrate the start of sunshine and warmth, even if there’s been a bit more rain than normal. College National Finals Rodeo is back in town, of course, and NIC Fest will coincide with the last weekend of CNFR. Casper Pride also celebrates this weekend, and Rock the Block returned on May 31 in a new venue, the Sunrise Shopping Center.

Needless to say, the list of weekend events coming up is long and multifaceted. Not to worry, though. The Star-Tribune has compiled the rest of the events below, so you have a concrete answer to question, “What are you up to this weekend?”

Theatre of the Poor’s performance of ‘Menaechmi’

Theatre of the Poor will put on a production of “Menaechmi,” which is a Roman comedy that chronicles two twin brothers of the same name. Free to the public, it will start at 7 p.m. on Saturday at the band shell at Washington Park. The theatre recommends bringing a blanket and/or lawn chair and bug spray. The duration of play will be about an hour and a half, according to it’s Facebook post.

ALMA Home’s summer kick-off

ALMA Home, which opened in April, will host a summer kick-off event on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. There will be vendors (Burgundy Blooms, Wyoming Love, 307 Mud & Stone, according to the store’s Instagram page), a food truck (Tacos Locos) and live music (Aquile).

Family Fun Night at Old Town Family Fun

Also on Saturday night is a family fun night at Old Town Family Fun from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. hosted by Casper PFLAG. The Facebook event listing promises laser tag, mini golf, arcade games and karaoke.

Dino Dash at Tate Geological Museum

For those of us who are a) younger and b) more energetic, the Tate Geological Museum at Casper College is hosting a free Dino Dash fun run for kids 12 and under. There will be prizes for the best “dinosaur costume, best-dressed dog, and best-decorated scooter or bike,” according to Facebook. The run will commence at 10 a.m. at the Tate near the T. rex bronze sculpture. It will end with cupcakes.

Casper Dance Club

If you don’t want to (or aren’t young enough to) participate in a fun run, you can dance the night away with the Casper Dance Club. Bill Sheeley will be DJing the event, which is on Saturday from 6-9 p.m. at the Casper Senior Center. There is a $6 fee for the dance, but there is a break at about 7 p.m. that will feature food.

Spring Event at The Milk House Farmers Market

The Milk House Farmers Market in Mills will have a “tie-dye day” on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 67 S 6th Ave. in Mills. “We will have local crafts set up outside and inside the milk house you will find a ton of treats, samples from our producers, and gift basket drawings for items sold regularly at the market,” the Facebook listing for the event says. They ask that attendees would remember that parking is limited along 6th Avenue and that there is plenty of parking along North Oregon Trail Road.

Zack Scott at The Beacon Club

Starting at 9 p.m. on Sunday, June 11, Wyoming native Zack Scott will perform at The Beacon Club in Mills. He is a “one-man band” and performs country Western, rock, blues and more, The Beacon Club describes on Facebook.