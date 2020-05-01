What's in a haircut? Residents step out to take solace in routine as salons, personal care businesses reopen

But on Friday morning, she got to walk cheerfully back to her car feeling at least a bit like herself again.

In a back corner of the Beverly Plaza parking lot, Lucy Zepeda waited from her parked car for that opportunity herself.

She was parked directly in front of the nail salon ProNails — the door of her SUV ajar — waiting for a manicure. This trip had been a long time coming. What would normally be a biweekly excursion was ripped out from under her. She knows it’s a little thing, but having her nails done makes her feel good. She likes when strangers compliment her manicure, and she likes feeling pampered for an hour every other week.

“I am a single mother … I am the type that my kids come first; I really don’t do much for myself,” she said. “My nails are just, they’re my special thing for me.”

She’s been coming to ProNails for that special treat every two weeks for the past year. She adores the staff, and she goes to church with Tony Duong, one of the owners.

Not being able to see the people who would normally make up her daily routine has left Zepeda with an “empty” feeling. And if she’s being honest, she’s worried that confirmed COVID-19 cases in Wyoming are going to begin to rise again.