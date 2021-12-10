Where did the Casper Mountain wreck come from? Its origins are getting a second look.

It’s the evening of July 25, 1937, and four high schoolers are on their way up Casper Mountain for a summer picnic. Their names are Russell Schryer, Martha Park, Paul Haas and Greta Lester.

Haas, 17, is at the helm of the sedan. Back then, Casper Mountain Road could be treacherously narrow, and it wasn’t paved.

Haas swings the sharp left at Lookout Point, and suddenly he can’t see. There’s another car coming the opposite way and its brights are on.

With the light in his eyes, Haas veers off the road, and the four plunge into Garden Creek canyon.

Park, Haas and Lester are thrown from the vehicle — this was a couple decades before seat belts — along with much of their picnic supplies. Somehow, Schryer manages to stay inside the car.

Three hundred and fifty feet later, the vehicle settles on its side, parallel to the slope of the mountain.

Schryer sustains only minor injuries. He’s well enough to climb out of the wreckage, hike back up to the road and flag down help.

All four are hauled off the mountain and taken to the hospital. Park, 14, is pronounced dead later that night. The other three survive.

***

There’s an old car fossilizing off the Bridle Trail on Casper Mountain.

The trail, which starts at the base Garden Creek canyon, is one of the most popular in central Wyoming. You can see the car from the upper cutoff, just past the east overlook.

The beat-up, rusted hunk of metal is slowly being swallowed by nature. The tires have already sunk a few inches into the ground, and in the summer, plants creep up its sides.

Where the car came from has mystified Casper residents for decades. Its story isn’t well-documented anywhere, or at least anywhere that’s easy to find. More than anything, it’s just something for hikers to study or fling rocks at while they catch their breath.

Still, plenty have pushed for answers. Questions about the car were some of the most common submitted to the Star-Tribune’s former Q&A column, “Answer Girl”, which ran from 2007 to 2014.

The first “Answer Girl” columnist looked into the matter in 2008.

The reporter discovered that the wreck is, in fact, from the first lethal car accident on Casper Mountain Road. The car that fell down Garden Creek canyon in 1937, and took the life of 14-year-old Martha Parks.

The “Answer Girl” column is short and to-the-point, and doesn’t fill in the reader on how this revelation was made. The writer did consult Casper College’s Western History Center for help with their research, however, and even interviewed one of Parks’ relatives.

It’s unclear how much attention that column got. In the years that followed, questions about the car kept trickling in. The Star-Tribune republished the piece a couple times to satisfy public curiosity — once in 2011, and again 2014.

At any rate, Casper finally had an answer. Case closed.

That’s what everyone thought, at least.

Paul Ferguson, a retired Casper resident, recently uncovered some critical holes in the theory.

Ferguson is an avid hiker who, like others, has long wondered about the Bridle Trail car.

“I just thought it looked sad. Don’t it look sad?” he said, looking down at the wreckage on a bitter-cold afternoon earlier this month. Gusts of wind played with the fresh mountain snow, sweeping powder into the air and thrashing it about it until it became a fine white mist.

Taken in by the mystery, he decided to do some digging of his own. His curiosity led him down a rabbit-hole of newspaper clippings and old photographs.

The location of the car on the trail was the first clue something wasn’t right, he said.

After all, coverage of the crash by the Casper Tribune-Herald (the predecessor to the Star-Tribune) said the vehicle left the road just beyond Lookout Point.

The Bridle Trail car is at least half a mile away, on an entirely different part of the mountainside. How could a car tumble off Lookout Point and travel half a mile sideways?

The next lead came from a photo of the 1937 crash.

The Tribune-Herald published four of them the day after the accident. One is a blurry, black-and-white image looking down at the car.

“Uprooted and blasting rugged pine trees in its path, the crashing vehicle spilled a sorry assortment of humans, car cushions, boots, tools, marshmallows, pickles, sandwiches, and other articles,” the caption reads.

The car in the photo is still on its side, and if you squint, you can just make out the front of it. Its grill and bumper form a giant, upside-down T that sticks out from the rest of the hood.

Now, take a closer look at the Bridle Trail car.

It’s about 30 feet beneath the east side of the upper cutoff. The way down is steep and rocky, and requires steady footwork.

The car’s front is round and flat, and the grill is much wider than the one in the photo.

In fact, they don’t even look like they’re from the same decade. Ferguson has examined the build closely, and speculates it’s a Dodge sedan from the late 1940s.

So what’s the true story behind the car? That’s still up in the air. But it’s not the same one from the 1937 crash.

Ferguson thinks it could be from an accident that took place almost two decades later.

The Tribune-Herald reported on a crash involving two adults and two children, where a car veered off the road below the former Brookside Inn. They all survived.

That would fit better with the location of the wreck, as well as the model of the vehicle.

What happened to the car that crashed in ‘37? That’s not clear either. As far as anyone can tell, it was hauled off the mountain long ago.

The Bridle Trail car, in any case, has reclaimed its status as one of Casper’s best-known mysteries. Until more information about it surfaces, the strange landmark will continue to call at hikers from the trail side — familiar yet unknown, like an unmarked grave.

