Where to get a COVID-19 test in Natrona County
top story

COVID-19 Testing

Coronavirus sample tubes are stored in a refrigerator at the Wyoming Public Health Laboratory on Sept. 4 in Cheyenne. 

 Cayla Nimmo, Star-Tribune

  • The Casper-Natrona County Health Department, 475 S. Spruce Street, 307.235.9340
    • has free tests for residents exhibiting COVID-19 symptoms, or for those who were exposed to someone who already tested positive for the virus.
    • Schedule a test online at caspervcovid.com.
    • The health department asks residents who don't qualify for a free test to contact their primary care provider to learn more about additional testing options.
  • Wyoming Medical Center Respiratory Screening Clinic, 245 S. Fenway Street, 307.233.0291
    • offers tests for residents experiencing symptoms, as well as for those who need a test for education and employment purposes and travel plans, but only upon request.
    • There may be a cost associated with the tests depending on an individual's insurance provider.
  • Walgreen's Pharmacy, 1071 CY Ave., 307.234.9379
    • offers tests by appointment for anyone who wants one.
    • There may be a charge for the test if the resident's insurance provider does not cover the cost. 

Follow health and education reporter Morgan Hughes on Twitter @m0rgan_hughes

Health and education reporter

Morgan Hughes covers health and education in Wyoming. After growing up in rural Wisconsin, she graduated from Marquette University in 2018. She moved to Wyoming shortly after and covered education in Cheyenne before joining the Star-Tribune in May 2019.

