Where to get a COVID-19 test in Natrona County:
- The Casper-Natrona County Health Department, 475 S. Spruce Street, 307.235.9340
- has free tests for residents exhibiting COVID-19 symptoms, or for those who were exposed to someone who already tested positive for the virus.
- Schedule a test online at caspervcovid.com.
- The health department asks residents who don't qualify for a free test to contact their primary care provider to learn more about additional testing options.
- Wyoming Medical Center Respiratory Screening Clinic, 245 S. Fenway Street, 307.233.0291
- offers tests for residents experiencing symptoms, as well as for those who need a test for education and employment purposes and travel plans, but only upon request.
- There may be a cost associated with the tests depending on an individual's insurance provider.
- Walgreen's Pharmacy, 1071 CY Ave., 307.234.9379
- offers tests by appointment for anyone who wants one.
- There may be a charge for the test if the resident's insurance provider does not cover the cost.