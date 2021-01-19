Where to get a COVID-19 vaccine in Natrona County

If you live in Natrona County and fall into a priority category in Phase 1a (includes health care providers), or Phase 1b 1-3 (includes people ages 70 and older), the local health department asks that you leave a message for one of the following providers to schedule an appointment. There are waitlists, and you may have to wait a day or two to receive a callback, according to the health department.
Casper-Natrona County Health Department
475 S. Spruce Street
307-235-9340
Mesa Primary Care Clinic
3632 American Way
307-233-7280
University of Wyoming Family Practice
1522 E. A Street
307-234-6161
Community Health Centers of Central Wyoming
5000 Blackmore Rd.
307-233-6085
Platte River Family Practice
1900 E. 1st Street