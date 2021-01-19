 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Where to get a COVID-19 vaccine in Natrona County
View Comments
top story

Where to get a COVID-19 vaccine in Natrona County

{{featured_button_text}}
December

Registered Nurse Hana Kim prepares a syringe of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at the Casper-Natrona County Health Department in Casper Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020.

 Cayla Nimmo, Star-Tribune

If you live in Natrona County and fall into a priority category in Phase 1a (includes health care providers), or Phase 1b 1-3 (includes people ages 70 and older), the local health department asks that you leave a message for one of the following providers to schedule an appointment. There are waitlists, and you may have to wait a day or two to receive a callback, according to the health department.

Casper-Natrona County Health Department

475 S. Spruce Street

307-235-9340

Mesa Primary Care Clinic

3632 American Way

307-233-7280

University of Wyoming Family Practice

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

1522 E. A Street

307-234-6161

Community Health Centers of Central Wyoming

5000 Blackmore Rd.

307-233-6085

Platte River Family Practice

1900 E. 1st Street

307-577-7737

Follow health and education reporter Morgan Hughes on Twitter @m0rgan_hughes

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Health and education reporter

Morgan Hughes covers health and education in Wyoming. After growing up in rural Wisconsin, she graduated from Marquette University in 2018. She moved to Wyoming shortly after and covered education in Cheyenne before joining the Star-Tribune in May 2019.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Casper's Logan Wilson discuss becoming the newest Cincinnati Bengal

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News