Where to get help with suicide prevention, mental health in Natrona County

In 2020, Wyoming reported the most suicides per capita of any state in the U.S. Since 1996, the state's suicide rate has consistently ranked in the top five nationwide.

In Natrona County, there are plenty of places to look for help and to be connected with local support, counseling or simply a listening ear.

Suicide, and mental health in general, are often highly stigmatized in Wyoming, local experts say. That may discourage people from reaching out for help or taking advantage of the resources available in the county and the state.

But help without judgement is just one call, text or click away, and there are many free, confidential options for anyone struggling or wanting to help a loved one.

Life lines

The National Suicide Hotline, reachable at 1-800-273-TALK (1-800-273-8255), is often the best option for people in crisis who are having thoughts of suicide. You can also reach trained crisis counselors by text by sending "START" to 741741.