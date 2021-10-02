Where to get help with suicide prevention, mental health in Natrona County

In 2020, Wyoming reported the most suicides per capita of any state in the U.S. Since 1996, the state's suicide rate has consistently ranked in the top five nationwide.
In Natrona County, there are plenty of places to look for help and to be connected with local support, counseling or simply a listening ear.
Suicide, and mental health in general, are often highly stigmatized in Wyoming, local experts say. That may discourage people from reaching out for help or taking advantage of the resources available in the county and the state.
But help without judgement is just one call, text or click away, and there are many free, confidential options for anyone struggling or wanting to help a loved one.
Life lines
The National Suicide Hotline, reachable at 1-800-273-TALK (1-800-273-8255), is often the best option for people in crisis who are having thoughts of suicide. You can also reach trained crisis counselors by text by sending "START" to 741741.
Wyoming has recently added two in-state call centers which will field local calls to the national hotline, or those coming from a 307 area code. That means people on the other end of the line can connect callers with resources near them, and offer localized support.
One, which is operated out of Casper's Central Wyoming Counseling Center, staffs the line with local counselors from 4 p.m. to 12 p.m. Sunday through Thursday. Since May, you can also text 307-776-0610 for help through CWCC.
Another, Wyoming Lifeline, is based in Greybull. According to their website, the line fields Wyoming calls Monday through Friday from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Anyone calling outside locally staffed hours will still reach a counselor with the national hotline.
For veterans and those serving in the military, the national Military Crisis Line also offers a confidential hotline, text service and online chat. You can call 1-800-273-8255, text 838255 or visit the website to be connected with someone.
The Trevor Project also offers suicide prevention and crisis intervention services for LGBTQ youth at 866-488-7386.
For Spanish speakers, the national hotline provides help at 1-888-628-9454.
All calls or texts to these hotlines are kept confidential. If you or someone you know is in immediate danger or in need of help, please call 911.
Counseling
Several local organizations and nonprofits offer counseling services which aid in suicide prevention.
The Natrona County Suicide Prevention Task Force keeps an updated list of counseling, crisis and support resources on its website.
For those needing help immediately, you can reach CWCC at 307-237-9583. CWCC also offers ongoing counseling.
Community Health Centers of Central Wyoming (307-233-6000) also provides screenings, counseling, treatment and suicide prevention services on a sliding scale based on your income. Free screenings are also available for preventative care.
Wyoming Behavioral Institute offers outpatient and telehealth counseling, in addition to its residential programs, for all ages. You can reach WBI at 800-457-9312 or by visiting their website.
Training
Several local groups provide training to prepare families, workers and individuals to have tough conversations about suicide.
QPR training, which stands for "question, persuade and refer," helps people identify warning signs of suicidal thoughts and connect others with the resources they need. Sessions are offered through the Natrona County Suicide Prevention Task Force or the nonprofit Drew's Decision. Agencies, companies and individuals can reach out to the task force at 307-237-9583 and Drew's Decision at 307-277-5667.
The task force also offers SPAT, or Suicide Prevention Awareness Team, training for young people from third to 12th grade. The team, made up of members of Casper's Youth Empowerment Council, works with teachers and schools to provide presentations for students.
Support groups
There are multiple options in Natrona County for those looking for support after losing a loved one to suicide or after a suicide attempt. A full list can be found on the Natrona County Suicide Prevention Task Force's website.
Suicide Survivors Support Group: First and third Thursdays of the month from 6:30 to 8 p.m., 1032 E. First Street, Casper, 307-247-4726
Neverforgoten77: Every other Thursday from 6 to 7:30 p.m., 1725 S. Jackson Street (basement), Casper, 307-337-7763
JR's Hunt; for Life: Second Wednesday of the month at 5:30 p.m., 500 S. Wolcott Street, Casper, 307-259-6032
HALOS (Healing After Loss of Suicide) — child and teen grief support: Every other Tuesday from 6 to 7:30 p.m., 1200 E. Third Street, Casper, 307-277-5667
Other mental health resources
Follow city and crime reporter Ellen Gerst on Twitter at @ellengerst.