Smoke from wildfires in Canada cloaked Casper and much of Wyoming in a haze on Thursday and Friday and will continue to do so into the weekend as fire crews fight a series of out-of-control blazes.

The National Weather Service’s Riverton office issued a special weather statement Friday morning warning of reduced visibility and prolonged smoke exposure. Monitors showed worsening air quality as the smoke spreads south and west and creates poor conditions for this weekend’s state track meet in Casper.

Behind Montana and Idaho, Wyoming had some of the worst air quality in the U.S. as of Friday afternoon, according to AirNow, a federal air quality tracker and database, and the Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality. Across much of the state, air quality was considered unhealthy for sensitive groups, and the haze and poor air quality extended as far south as Cheyenne into Colorado.

According to the National Weather Service statement, visibility was down to just three miles at times throughout western and central Wyoming due to the smoke.

Wyoming usually feels the effects of wildfires in California and Idaho, said Geri Swanson, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Riverton, but a cold front and high pressure system brought in a flow of air from Canada.

“The fires are so massive right now, so widespread, that they’re just continuing to put lots of smoke into the atmosphere,” Swanson said. “As long as the upper level flow continues to come out of Canada, we’re going to continue to see that until they start getting the fires under control.”

The National Weather Service can’t forecast smoke, but it can use its atmospheric models to predict where winds will flow. Forecasts suggest winds will continue to come from Canada and the Pacific Northwest through Friday evening into Saturday, Swanson said. Wildfire smoke will settle in Wyoming until patterns switch over the weekend.

“We were talking this morning that until we get some winds to kick up a little bit to push that smoke out it’s still going to try and linger around,” Swanson said. “We just really need to get a good wind flow, and right now we’re not seeing that.”

Wildfires have proliferated across Alberta, Saskatchewan and parts of British Columbia as historically hot and dry conditions have plagued western Canada and the Pacific Northwest. The Fire Information for Resource Management System, which tracks wildfires in the U.S. and Canada, shows dozens of large wildfires across the region.

More than 70 of the blazes are uncontrolled, many of them in Alberta, according to the Canadian Interagency Forest Fire Centre. As of Friday, wildfires in Canada have burned roughly 3.7 million acres so far this year, more than 40 times above average.

Thousands of firefighters from Canada and the U.S., as well as the Canadian Army, are fighting the blazes, Reuters reported, but with relatively hot and dry weather forecast, they face challenges.

Though the wildfire smoke in Wyoming is diluted, it still poses a risk to residents. Wildfires spews two pollutants that can be dangerous at a distance: ozone and PM2.5, which are microscopic particles just a fraction of the width of a human hair.

Studies have shown that long-term exposure to wildfires increases the risk of cancer, respiratory disease and even premature death. And a 2021 study published in Nature Communications, a peer-reviewed journal, concluded particulate matter from wildfires is up to 10 times more toxic than pollution from other industrial sources. That’s in part because wildfires release whatever they burn through, such as cars and homes.

“Wildfire smoke can hurt the eyes, aggravate respiratory problems and worsen the symptoms of heart or lung disease,” Kim Deti, a spokesperson for the Wyoming Department of Health, said in an email.

Wildfire smoke can be particular harmful for sensitive groups, such as those with heart or respiratory conditions like asthma and COPD. “Older adults are more likely to be affected because they are more likely to have heart or lung disease, and children are vulnerable because their airways are still developing and because they breathe more air per pound of body weight than adults,” Deti said.

Each person’s response to wildfire smoke is different, but Hailey Bloom, a spokesperson for the Casper-Natrona County Health Department, advised a few precautions that people can take. Masks are one option. Perhaps the easiest and the hardest is just to stay indoors. “For people who are overly sensitive or maybe more sensitive than others, this would be a time that they would really want to avoid being outside,” Bloom said.

Staying indoors is not always an option or something people choose to do. In those cases, Bloom recommended trying to minimize risk. Walking instead of running can reduce the strain on a person’s lungs, while paring back time outside can also be a compromise to limit the effects of wildfire smoke.

“The best answer is don’t go outside, but if you are going to go outside you can take a couple of practical steps,” Bloom said.

