Wildfire burning west of Casper, closes part of Highway 20/26

A wildfire is burning along U.S. Highway 20/26 west of Casper.

The fire had burned roughly 1,000 acres as of Thursday evening, according to the Casper Interagency Dispatch. Multiple state and local engines have responded, as has an air tanker, the Bureau of Land Management reported.

The fire was reported shortly after 6 p.m.

As of around 6:30 p.m., U.S. Highway 20/26 was closed between Moneta and Casper.

Smoke from the blaze was visible in Casper, about 40 miles to the east. Highway web cams show the blaze burning on the prairie.

A Star-Tribune journalist saw cars backed up at 33 Mile Road. A gate and a Wyoming Department of Transportation truck were blocking the highway.

The fire ignited amid a red flag warning for much of the western half of the state. The National Weather Service office in Riverton stated low humidity, gust winds and above normal temperatures mean wildfires could spread rapidly.

A similar warning was in effect for southern Wyoming on Friday.

