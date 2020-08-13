Wildfire burning west of Casper temporarily closes part of Highway 20/26

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Casper's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A wildfire burning along U.S. Highway 20/26 west of Casper temporarily closed the highway on Thursday evening.

The fire was contained as of Friday morning after burning about 2,100 acres. Multiple state and local engines responded along with an air tanker, the Bureau of Land Management reported.

The fire, which is located in Powder River, is expected to continue to produce smoke for a day or two, according to the Natrona County Fire District. It will also create a lot of dust blowing across the highway if it gets windy.

The fire was reported shortly after 6 p.m. and closed the highway temporarily between Moneta and Casper.

Smoke from the blaze was visible in Casper, about 40 miles to the east. Highway web cams showed the blaze burning on the prairie.

A Star-Tribune journalist saw cars backed up at 33 Mile Road, and a gate and a Wyoming Department of Transportation truck blocked the highway.