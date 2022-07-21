Wildfire burns 3,200 acres in western Converse County

A wildfire in western Converse County has so far burned roughly 3,200 acres.

The Sand Springs fire reportedly began around noon on Wednesday, and is burning primarily in tall grasses. Officials believe there is no threat to people or buildings in the area.

Firefighters from Glenrock, the Bureau of Land Management, county and state crews are working to suppress the fire, officials said Thursday morning.

The blaze, around 25 miles northeast of Casper, was likely started from a human cause, according to Carmen Thomason of BLM Wyoming. A fire investigator was on scene Thursday morning trying to determine the fire's cause and point of origin, Thomason said.

Hot temperatures and breezy weather on Wednesday helped the fire spread to around 2,500 acres by the end of the day. It'll be hot again Thursday, which Thomason said may mean it spreads more before the day is out.

The fire area straddles land owned by the BLM and others. Officials were working Thursday to put together a map of all affected landowners.

There had been no road closures or evacuations as of mid-morning Thursday.

BLM land in Converse County has been under Stage 1 fire restrictions since last week, meaning open fires and smoking in many places is prohibited. The June 13 order putting the restrictions in place notes dry conditions and high fire danger in the county.