Wildfire contained east of Casper after prompting evacuations

A wildfire ignited east of Casper on Tuesday evening, prompting evacuations in the area of Geary Dome Road.

The grass fire threatened structures in the area, but as of roughly 9:30 p.m. it had been contained, said Natrona County Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Kiera Grogan. No structures had been harmed as of that time.

"Right now road closures remain in place as personnel work to ensure the threat is fully eliminated and it is safe to reunite residents with their homes," she said via text.

Grogan did not have information yet on the size of the blaze.

Evansville police were stationed at road closures at multiple points in the area. Dozens of residents lined up on the side of the road waiting to be let back in. It was unclear late Tuesday when they would be allowed back in their homes.

One of those homes is the “Little R&R,” a house farm that was boarding roughly 20 horses when the owners got the call to evacuate around 8:15 p.m.

“We're trying to figure out what to do with all of them and contacting their owners,” said Kimberly Zeitner, assistant manager of the farm.

Hat Six Travel Center, which is just south of the area of the fire, offered its services to evacuated residents, the sheriff's office said.

Rocky Mountain Power, meanwhile, reported outages in the area.

Earlier Tuesday evening, the Natrona County Sheriff's Office had advised the public to stay away.

"Area evacuations have begun, residents who live in this area be prepared to evacuate upon notification from emergency personnel," a Facebook post from the agency read.

All fire departments in Natrona County were sent to the fire.

