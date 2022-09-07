 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story breaking

Wildfire east of Midwest reaches 1,800 acres

  • Updated
  • 0

A wildfire burning in Converse County east of Midwest reached 1,800 acres on Wednesday. 

The fire, dubbed the Antelope Creek Fire, began around 10 a.m. on Wednesday, according to Fred Duran of the Glenrock Fire Department. 

Crews from Glenrock and the Bureau of Land Management were still working on the blaze in the afternoon. BLM crews were flying in water to drop on the fire, Duran said. 

It's likely burning mostly grassland north of Glenrock, Duran said.

The cause of the fire is not known.

0 Comments
0
0
3
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Bolsonaro leads controversial bicentennial celebration in Brazil

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News