Wildfire east of Midwest reaches 1,800 acres

A wildfire burning in Converse County east of Midwest reached 1,800 acres on Wednesday.

The fire, dubbed the Antelope Creek Fire, began around 10 a.m. on Wednesday, according to Fred Duran of the Glenrock Fire Department.

Crews from Glenrock and the Bureau of Land Management were still working on the blaze in the afternoon. BLM crews were flying in water to drop on the fire, Duran said.

It's likely burning mostly grassland north of Glenrock, Duran said.

The cause of the fire is not known.