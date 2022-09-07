Wildfire east of Midwest reaches 1,800 acres

A wildfire burning in Converse County east of Midwest reached 1,800 acres on Wednesday.
The fire, dubbed the Antelope Creek Fire, began around 10 a.m. on Wednesday, according to Fred Duran of the Glenrock Fire Department.
Crews from Glenrock and the Bureau of Land Management were still working on the blaze in the afternoon. BLM crews were flying in water to drop on the fire, Duran said.
It's likely burning mostly grassland north of Glenrock, Duran said.
The cause of the fire is not known.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Ellen Gerst
City and crime reporter
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today