Wildfire haze drifts over Wyoming

Smoke from wildfires burning across the West has drifted into Wyoming, causing hazy skies across much of the state.

In Casper, the haze blanketed much of the area on Sunday afternoon and evening, creating skies that appeared almost overcast while making the sun appear red.

Wildfires from as far away as Idaho, Oregon and Washington had begun drifting over Wyoming this weekend, according to the National Weather Service office in Riverton. Fires burning in Montana and Colorado also contributed to the haze.

Hazy condition were forecast to continue on Monday, according to the weather service. Highs in Casper were expected to reach nearly 90 degrees.

