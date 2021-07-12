 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Wildfire haze drifts over Wyoming
0 Comments
featured

Wildfire haze drifts over Wyoming

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Haze

A haze of smoke from distant wildfires hangs over Casper on Monday afternoon, Aug. 20, 2018. 

 Alan Rogers file, Star-Tribune

Smoke from wildfires burning across the West has drifted into Wyoming, causing hazy skies across much of the state.

In Casper, the haze blanketed much of the area on Sunday afternoon and evening, creating skies that appeared almost overcast while making the sun appear red.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Wildfires from as far away as Idaho, Oregon and Washington had begun drifting over Wyoming this weekend, according to the National Weather Service office in Riverton. Fires burning in Montana and Colorado also contributed to the haze.

Hazy condition were forecast to continue on Monday, according to the weather service. Highs in Casper were expected to reach nearly 90 degrees. 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News