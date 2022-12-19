Wind chills could fall to minus 65 degrees in Wyoming this week

An arctic blast is on its way to Wyoming and could drop temperatures this week to a bone-chilling minus 35 degrees, the National Weather Service says. Wind chills, meanwhile, could plummet to a dangerous 65 degrees below zero.

The extreme cold is due to arrive Wednesday. Frigid temperatures of between minus 20 and minus 35 degrees are forecast.

Thermometers are not expected to climb above zero on Thursday in multiple Wyoming cities. In Casper, the forecast high for Thursday is minus 7 degrees, according to the weather service. Riverton's high could top out at minus 9 degrees.

High winds are expected, especially over southern Wyoming, with wind gusts of up to 50 mph possible. That could make the already cold temperatures feel even more frigid.

Wind Chill Watch has been issued Wednesday night through Friday morning for extremely cold and dangerous wind chills.

Wind chills in Casper, for example, could drop to minus 52 degrees, the weather service said. They could fall even further to minus 65 in the eastern half of the state. In that environment, a person can get frostbite in less than five minutes.

"Incredibly dangerous wind chills will occur Wednesday night through Thursday night," the weather service office in Riverton said in a briefing Monday. "If travel is not necessary during that time, it is recommended to stay inside."

Snow is also forecast, but mostly in the state's western reaches between now and Wednesday evening. Up to a foot could fall in Jackson, with up to 5 inches in Pinedale. Only an inch or two is forecast in the Casper area.