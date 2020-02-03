Wind chills could plunge to minus 5 overnight in Casper

Wind chills in the Casper area could plunge to minus 5 overnight Monday amid a blizzard that has shut down much of central Wyoming.

Overnight temperatures are forecast to fall to 5 degrees, but will feel colder when combined with strong winds. The National Weather Service's winter storm warning remains in effect until 5 a.m. Tuesday.

The icy temperatures are expected to continue, with the National Weather Service forecasting wind chills to dip as low as minus 20 overnight Tuesday.

The blizzard, which began Sunday night after unseasonably warm temperatures, encased central Wyoming in a layer of snow and ice. Hundreds of miles of highways -- including large swathes of interstates 25 and 80 -- remained closed late Monday afternoon.

As of 4 p.m., there was no estimated opening time for Interstate 25, which was closed from Buffalo to Douglas. Interstate 80, meanwhile, wasn't expected to reopen until at least Tuesday afternoon, according to the Wyoming Department of Transportation.

