Wind gusts as high as 65 mph forecast for Casper

Wind gusts as high as 65 mph and blowing snow are forecast for Casper beginning late Thursday through Friday afternoon.
You have free articles remaining.
The National Weather Service in Riverton has issued a winter weather advisory for Natrona County beginning at 11 p.m. Thursday and running through 5 p.m. Friday. It states 25-35 mph winds, with gusts of up to 50 mph are forecast in Casper, with gusts of up to 65 mph on Outer Drive.
The winds, which follow snowy weather, could result in blowing and drifting snow. Slippery roads and reduced visibility are also forecast.
The worst conditions are expected from 5 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, according to the National Weather Service.