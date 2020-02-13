Wind gusts as high as 65 mph forecast for Casper
Wind gusts as high as 65 mph forecast for Casper

  Updated
Winter Driving

Very high winds caused snow drifts along Wyoming Boulevard near CY Avenue in 2015.

 File, Star-Tribune

Wind gusts as high as 65 mph and blowing snow are forecast for Casper beginning late Thursday through Friday afternoon.

The National Weather Service in Riverton has issued a winter weather advisory for Natrona County beginning at 11 p.m. Thursday and running through 5 p.m. Friday. It states 25-35 mph winds, with gusts of up to 50 mph are forecast in Casper, with gusts of up to 65 mph on Outer Drive.

The winds, which follow snowy weather, could result in blowing and drifting snow. Slippery roads and reduced visibility are also forecast.

The worst conditions are expected from 5 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, according to the National Weather Service.

