Wind gusts as high as 65 mph forecast for Casper

Wind gusts as high as 65 mph and blowing snow are forecast for Casper beginning late Thursday through Friday afternoon.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (866) 981-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The National Weather Service in Riverton has issued a winter weather advisory for Natrona County beginning at 11 p.m. Thursday and running through 5 p.m. Friday. It states 25-35 mph winds, with gusts of up to 50 mph are forecast in Casper, with gusts of up to 65 mph on Outer Drive.

The winds, which follow snowy weather, could result in blowing and drifting snow. Slippery roads and reduced visibility are also forecast.

The worst conditions are expected from 5 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, according to the National Weather Service.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 2 Sad 1 Angry 3