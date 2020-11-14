 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Wind gusts of more than 80 mph hit Natrona County on Friday
View Comments
top story

Wind gusts of more than 80 mph hit Natrona County on Friday

{{featured_button_text}}
Hat Six

Cyclists ride down Hat Six road in June 2019. Winds in the area reached 83 mph Friday. 

 File, Star-Tribune

Winds in Natrona County gusted above 80 mph on Friday, according to numbers shared by the National Weather Service in Riverton.

Hat Six near Interstate 25 saw the strongest winds in the county at 83 mph. A Wyoming Department of Transportation measurement near Casper reached 80 mph.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Mills, Hiland and Bar Nunn measurements also measured 70 mph or more.

Winds reached 62 mph at the Casper/Natrona County International Airport.

The county's figures were among the highest in the state recorded Friday. Near Atlantic City, however, a gust reached 119 mph. 

High winds were also forecast for Saturday, with maximum wind gusts of 64 mph projected for Casper.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Managing Editor

Brandon Foster is the Star-Tribune's managing editor. He joined the Star-Tribune in 2016 as the University of Wyoming sports reporter after graduating from the University of Missouri and covering Mizzou athletics for two years.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Casper's Logan Wilson discuss becoming the newest Cincinnati Bengal

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News