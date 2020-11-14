Wind gusts of more than 80 mph hit Natrona County on Friday

Winds in Natrona County gusted above 80 mph on Friday, according to numbers shared by the National Weather Service in Riverton.
Hat Six near Interstate 25 saw the strongest winds in the county at 83 mph. A Wyoming Department of Transportation measurement near Casper reached 80 mph.
Mills, Hiland and Bar Nunn measurements also measured 70 mph or more.
Winds reached 62 mph at the Casper/Natrona County International Airport.
The county's figures were among the highest in the state recorded Friday. Near Atlantic City, however, a gust reached 119 mph.
High winds were also forecast for Saturday, with maximum wind gusts of 64 mph projected for Casper.
