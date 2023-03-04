Art can come in many forms: paintings, music, poetry, sculptures.

On Thursday night at the Nicolaysen Art Museum in Casper, it came in the form of dance. Living, breathing, stomping dance.

As a celebration of the “GROUNDED” exhibit, which features the work of several Indigenous artists and is running through March 15, the museum hosted the Wind River Dancers for a night of Native American dance and culture.

In the McMurry Foundation Gallery, a tipi sat in the middle of the room, lit from within. Rows of chairs formed semicircles both before and behind the tipi. Those chairs were quickly filled, and attendees then lined the walls and clustered in the corners of the room.

Rev. Roxanne Friday, an enrolled Eastern Shoshone tribal member who is also part of the Seneca Nation of Indians, an Indigenous tribe in Salamanca, New York, gave the opening message. Wearing a brightly patterned skirt, moccasins and a teal sweater over the traditional clerical collar, she spoke about Native American spirituality. Her grandmothers had taught her to take care of others, and she is grateful for their instruction. She also recalled seeing Native American representation in movies like “Dances with Wolves,” which came out in 1990.

“We never stopped being who we are as a Native people,” she said. “We’ve become a changing society throughout the decades, because Native spirituality attracts many different people, generations of people, looking for that spiritual connection to Mother Earth. History cannot be changed, but we can change the future for the betterment of the next generation.

“I’m talking about powwows. These are the times that we gather, people. ... Powwows are a time to honor those that died, to honor those serving in the military, to honor our elders, to honor our graduates, have giveaways, play games and many more activities. But most of all, showcasing the dance is the main event at the powwow.”

As she spoke, the dancers, dressed in traditional Native American garments, could be heard outside the gallery, their outfits clinking musically.

Many Indigenous tribes believe that the drumbeat of the dances is the heartbeat of the Earth. Some songs are healing, some invigorating, some celebratory. But they’re all meant to bring people together, Friday said.

“My hope today is that you will go home this evening still hearing the songs you’re gonna hear and seeing in your mind a part of the Native American culture that makes us feel good, and tonight we share our culture with you, so that the next generation really understands what Native American spirituality really means.”

Then it was time to dance. The master of ceremonies, Darrell LoneBear, introduced the drummers — there were two — and they each gave a few introductory taps when he announced their names. They knew “hundreds” of songs by memory, LoneBear said, so it might take them a few seconds to remember the tempo and rhythm of the one he directed them to play.

The first dance involved all the dancers, spinning and stomping around the tipi.

Some of the dances were named for the kinds of garments the dancer wore while performing. So it was with the first individual dancer, the “Fancy Shawl.” A young woman wearing a white shawl with fringe and colorful, embroidered flowers began the program, circling the tipi and stretching the shawl out so it looked almost like wings. The colors of her outfit — pink, white, turquoise — evoked thoughts of springtime and renewal.

There was also the “Jingle Dress” dance. That dance tradition comes from the Ojibwa people, LoneBear explained. A Native American man whose granddaughter was sick had a dream that a dress with jingling attachments would be healing for her. When he woke up, he and his wife made the dress just as he had seen it in his dream. He put it on his granddaughter and, as those around her danced, she gradually regained strength and health, eventually dancing herself. For that reason, the jingle dress is thought to have healing properties.

There were about six dancers who got a chance to dance different styles, which included men’s traditional, women’s traditional and men’s prairie chicken style. Each dancer had a distinct outfit on, complete with a headdress and symbolic adornments.

One featured the feathers of an golden eagle, which many Native Americans “hold the highest respect for,” LoneBear said, because the golden eagle flies the highest to the Creator and therefore carries the prayers of the people.

One of the dancers was slightly smaller than the rest. He was LoneBear’s 5-year-old grandson, whom LoneBear has raised.

“I don’t go anywheres without him,” LoneBear said. “Or he don’t go anywheres without me, I guess, to put it that way.” The crowd chuckled.

Just starting to learn the dances, the little boy stomped calmly and quietly along with the music. As he moved around the tipi, he and his grandfather locked eyes. LoneBear had been moving almost reflexively with the other dancers, but now, as his kin watched him, his movements turned into a “how-to:” move with me, he seemed to be telling his grandson. I’ll show you how to do it.

And just like Friday had emphasized earlier, the traditions of Wyoming’s Indigenous people were being passed down to the next generation, right there in the gallery.