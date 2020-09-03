Winds push smoke into Casper; Campbell County fire burns more than 3,000 acres

Winds pushed smoke from wildfires burning elsewhere into Natrona County over Wednesday night. But despite the smoke and haze, no fires were burning locally Thursday, according to the Natrona County Fire District.
Heavy smoke began blowing into the area on Wednesday night. That smoke came from wildfires burning in Montana, according to the fire district and National Weather Service office in Riverton.
A large, fast-moving grass fire was also burning north of Gillette after igniting around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday off Highway 14-16. Thursday afternoon, the Campbell County Fire Department announced that the Horse Creek Butte Fire had reached 3,360 acres and was 40% contained as of 2:21 p.m. The fire had been caused by an open burning coal seam.
In addition to the fire department, a Wyoming state helicopter; multiple single engine air tankers; a Bureau of Land Management bulldozer; County Road and Bridge bulldozers and blades; and crews from Wyoming State Forestry, the U.S. Forest Service and the BLM were on the scene Thursday. All agencies were expected to remain through Friday.
The fire department said on Facebook that sections of the highway could be closed intermittently due to limited visibility. Campbell County Fire Department spokesperson Juli Pierce recommended that travelers check with the Wyoming Department of Transportation for information on road closures.
A Star-Tribune journalist noticed smoke begin to roll in around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday.
The Billings Gazette reported that a number of wind-driven fires ignited across the eastern part of Montana on Wednesday. Some of the fires prompted evacuations.
The smoke was expected to linger throughout most of Thursday in central Wyoming, the weather service said.
Seeing smoke this evening? The cold front currently sweeping south across the state is bringing in smoke from fires in Montana. Expect lower visibility for the next few hours before the smoke decreases early Thursday morning. #wywx— NWS Riverton (@NWSRiverton) September 3, 2020
Pictured: I-25 in Casper pic.twitter.com/WtBKC0VSvW
The fire district, in a Facebook post, asked people not to call 911 unless they can see a fire. Casper Fire-EMS made a similar request. The agency advised residents who have health risks, including respiratory problems, to stay inside with windows and doors closed.
The Johnson County Emergency Management Office advised residents there to stay indoors if they have respiratory conditions.
