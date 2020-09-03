Winds push smoke into Casper; Campbell County fire burns more than 3,000 acres

Winds pushed smoke from wildfires burning elsewhere into Natrona County over Wednesday night. But despite the smoke and haze, no fires were burning locally Thursday, according to the Natrona County Fire District.

Heavy smoke began blowing into the area on Wednesday night. That smoke came from wildfires burning in Montana, according to the fire district and National Weather Service office in Riverton.

A large, fast-moving grass fire was also burning north of Gillette after igniting around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday off Highway 14-16. Thursday afternoon, the Campbell County Fire Department announced that the Horse Creek Butte Fire had reached 3,360 acres and was 40% contained as of 2:21 p.m. The fire had been caused by an open burning coal seam.