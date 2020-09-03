Winds push smoke into central Wyoming, but no local fires burning

Winds pushed smoke from wildfires burning elsewhere into Natrona County overnight Wednesday. But despite the smoke and haze, no fires are burning locally, according to the Natrona County Fire District.
Heavy smoke began blowing into the area on Wednesday night. That smoke came from wildfires burning in Montana, according to the fire district and National Weather Service office in Riverton.
A large grass fire was also burning north of Gillette. The Billings Gazette reported that a number of wind-driven fires ignited across the eastern part of Montana on Wednesday. Some of the fires prompted evacuations.
The smoke is expected to linger throughout most of the day in central Wyoming, the weather service said.
Seeing smoke this evening? The cold front currently sweeping south across the state is bringing in smoke from fires in Montana. Expect lower visibility for the next few hours before the smoke decreases early Thursday morning. #wywx— NWS Riverton (@NWSRiverton) September 3, 2020
The fire district, in a Facebook post, asked people not to call 911 unless they can see a fire. Casper Fire-EMS made a similar request. The agency advised residents who have health risks, including respiratory problems, to stay inside with windows and doors closed.
The Johnson County Emergency Management Office advised residents there to stay indoors if they have respiratory conditions.
