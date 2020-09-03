Winds push smoke into central Wyoming, but no local fires burning

Winds pushed smoke from wildfires burning elsewhere into Natrona County overnight Wednesday. But despite the smoke and haze, no fires are burning locally, according to the Natrona County Fire District.

Heavy smoke began blowing into the area on Wednesday night. That smoke came from wildfires burning in Montana, according to the fire district and National Weather Service office in Riverton.

A large grass fire was also burning north of Gillette. The Billings Gazette reported that a number of wind-driven fires ignited across the eastern part of Montana on Wednesday. Some of the fires prompted evacuations.

The smoke is expected to linger throughout most of the day in central Wyoming, the weather service said.