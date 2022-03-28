Winter Adventure Day set for April 9 at Casper Mountain Biathlon Club

There's only so much time before the snow melts on the mountain.

As a last hurrah for winter, the Casper Mountain Biathlon Club and local partners are set to host the annual Winter Adventure Day on Saturday, April 9.

The event is scheduled to run from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Biathlon Club, 1110 East End Road on the mountain.

It's free to attend, according to a release from the Science Zone. Equipment rentals and lessons will be available on a first-come, first-serve basis.

To reserve rentals or lessons, sign up online in advance with a form available on the Science Zone's website. Any questions can be directed to caspertrails@gmail.com or (307) 262-6923.

The day is geared towards families, but people of all ages are welcome to come take advantage of winter sports and even pick up a new skill or two.

Educators from the Biathlon Club, the Science Zone, the Central Wyoming Trails Alliance, National Ski Patrol, AmeriCorps, Casper Mountain Science School and Nicolaysen Art Museum will be on hand at learning stations, taking a "place-based" approach to community education.

There, you can learn about biathlon, snowshoeing and winter biking as well as safety, nature trails and winter art.

"Parents often tell me they want to go play in the snow with their kids, but since they don’t know how to ski or snowshoe, they worry about the difficulty," BLM Education Technician Stacey Moore said in the release. “We’ve created a safe environment for families to try these winter sports and create lasting family memories. We want all families to feel included so we’re providing equipment, lessons, and activities for all ages.”

According to the Science Zone, there is also a planned campfire and hot chocolate.

Participating families can also enter a drawing for a surprise prize, the release says.

The forecast for April 9 shows highs in the mid-50s and lows near freezing, with light rain and snow possible later in the day.

