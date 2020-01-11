Winter Family Pool Party draws large crowd at Casper Family Aquatic Center

Kids splashed into the water from slides, floated along the “lazy river” and swam in pools with their families Saturday afternoon at the Casper Family Aquatic Center during its Winter Family Pool Party.

About 160 people showed up for the second year of the event, which featured free admission, prizes of “Frozen” toys, free swimming passes for later and even a visit with two famous fairy tale princess characters from Dream Upon a Princess.

The Community Recreation Foundation funding makes the parties possible, recreation supervisor for the Casper Family Aquatic Center Edwin Luers said.

“And we thought, ‘Well we have a summer pool party in the summer, why not bring people to the pool during the winter time?”

A line filled the Casper Recreation Center lobby before for the Aquatic Center doors opened for the party. Daphne Saige, 4, stood the middle in a dress and tiara like Elsa from “Frozen.” She wanted to know why it was taking so long.

“Because they’re getting ready to meet you,” her grandmother Pamela RW Kandt told her, “and all of these people are just as excited as you.”