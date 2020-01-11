Winter Family Pool Party draws large crowd at Casper Family Aquatic Center

Kids splashed into the water from slides, floated along the “lazy river” and swam in pools with their families Saturday afternoon at the Casper Family Aquatic Center during its Winter Family Pool Party.
About 160 people showed up for the second year of the event, which featured free admission, prizes of “Frozen” toys, free swimming passes for later and even a visit with two famous fairy tale princess characters from Dream Upon a Princess.
The Community Recreation Foundation funding makes the parties possible, recreation supervisor for the Casper Family Aquatic Center Edwin Luers said.
“And we thought, ‘Well we have a summer pool party in the summer, why not bring people to the pool during the winter time?”
A line filled the Casper Recreation Center lobby before for the Aquatic Center doors opened for the party. Daphne Saige, 4, stood the middle in a dress and tiara like Elsa from “Frozen.” She wanted to know why it was taking so long.
“Because they’re getting ready to meet you,” her grandmother Pamela RW Kandt told her, “and all of these people are just as excited as you.”
She joined other kids who lined up throughout the party to meet and pose for photos with the snow queen and ice princess in a space just off the pool area.
“I just think this is a great idea for bringing people into the Rec Center,” Kandt said. “I’ve been a Rec Center and Aquatic Center member for years, and this is just a wonderful event for getting people in here because this is a great place.”
Arianna Clem, 8, arrived with her family to celebrate her birthday. She expected a fun day with swimming, one of her favorite things to do.
But it was the “biggest surprise,” to meet the princesses before she headed to the water, she said.
Later she swam and floated on a tube along the “lazy river” loop through a waterfall and sprays of water. She laughed later about how family members couldn’t keep up with her pool.
“I think I would describe my day as exciting,” she said.
