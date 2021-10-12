 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Winter storm closes Casper Mountain Road
0 Comments
editor's pick top story

Winter storm closes Casper Mountain Road

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Snow

A van drives along Wyoming Boulevard in November 2019 while snow dusts Casper Mountain in the background.

 Cayla Nimmo, Star-Tribune

A winter storm that's dropping snow over much of Wyoming has closed Casper Mountain Road.

The road, also known as Wyoming Highway 251, was closed due to winter conditions as of 9:31 a.m. Tuesday, according to the Wyoming Department of Transportation. There was no estimated time of reopening.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The storm is expected to drop four to eight inches of snow on Casper, with higher amounts on the mountain. 

For more road closures, click here.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Greta Thunberg: 'Being famous easier in Sweden'

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Editor

Joshua Wolfson joined the Star-Tribune in 2007, covering crime and health before taking over the arts section in 2013. He also served as managing editor before being named editor in June 2017. He lives in Casper with his wife and their two kids.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Thousands mourn loss of beloved Casper police officer
Casper

Thousands mourn loss of beloved Casper police officer

  • Updated

“Casper is a better place because of him,” said one close family friend. “Police work can be very trying, and it can take a lot out of a person — but Danny always brought home laughter, peace, safety, rest, and joy every single day.”

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News