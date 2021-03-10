Winter storm: What's closed in the Casper area

A powerful winter storm is causing cancellations across Natrona County on Wednesday. Here's a running list of what's shut down.
- Natrona County schools
- Interstate 25 northbound from Douglas to Casper.
- Wyoming 220 between Muddy Gap and Wyoming 487
- Glenrock schools
- Child Development Center
- Casper College
- Natrona County Public Library
- Natrona County Sheriff's Office
- Kids Works
- YMCA of Natrona County
- Community Action Partnership
- University of Wyoming at Casper
- Rising Star Tumbling and Dance
- Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Wyoming
- Wind City Books
- Werner Wildlife Museum
- Foundations Early Care & Education
- Arc of Natrona County
- Giggles & Wiggles
- Rescued Treasures
- Rocky Mountain Animal Hospital
- Tate Geological Museum
- Nicolaysen Art Museum
- Self-Help Center
- Casper Senior Center
- Casper Housing Authority
- Natrona County 4-H
- Crimson Tire Company
- Apple Tree Learning Center
- Meals on Wheels
- First United Methodist Thrift Shop
- Our Saviors Lutheran Preschool
- Wyoming Community Development Authority
- Wyoming Coffee Company
- Art 321
- Central Wyoming Counseling Center
- Our Saviour's Lutheran Church Lenten Soup Supper and Lenten Service
According to the National Weather Service in Riverton, moderate to heavy snow will continue across the central part of the state through the morning. It predicted four to six inches would fall in Casper by 5 p.m. Wednesday.
Want us to add your cancellation? Send it to editors@trib.com.