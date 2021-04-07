With Casper's vaccine clinic open, some residents are eager to get their shots. Will enough opt in to make it count?

By 3:30 p.m. on its first day, the clinic will have administered 600 doses. Spokesperson Hailey Bloom expected that number to reach nearly 700 by the end of the day.

It’s not quite the 1,500 appointments Bloom says the clinic has the capacity for, but as word spreads, more appointments will fill up. Vaccine hesitancy is now a primary concern for national leaders working to end the pandemic and return life to normal.

The Biden administration is spending $10 million on a campaign encouraging people to get their shots and establishing a coalition of local organizations to promote the vaccines to their members.

Locally, Natrona County Health Officer Dr. Mark Dowell has said that while he’s optimistic, if not enough people are vaccinated the virus could rebound in the fall.

That fact is concerning to some. Several residents at the clinic say the hesitation toward the shots made them nervous. But they all say getting their own vaccine was the most they could do. The rest is out of their control.

“At this point, it’s to each their own,” says 28-year-old Robert Stover, who has altered much of his life to keep the virus at bay and who received his first dose of a vaccine Wednesday.