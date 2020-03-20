With dine-in no longer an option, Casper restaurants are turning to takeout and delivery

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (866) 981-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Cheese Barrel already dropped two days of operation and rolled hours back, closing at 2 p.m. every day instead of 4. She’s tried to implement the delivery services to keep the doors open but that experiment didn’t work.

“They screwed up the orders and don’t have our prices right,” Guillion stated. “We tried them before.”

So the downtown business is doing carry-out only. But she also said that with the current circumstances, the Cheese Barrel could be facing its end.

“One more week and I’ll close down,” she said. “I can’t afford to keep people on our payroll.”

The same is the case for Stan Fairbank, owner of the downtown Sandwich Bar. He tried to open for take-out and delivery but the build-your-own-sandwich atmosphere didn’t have enough appeal under new circumstances. On Friday morning he said that they were hoping Door Dash and Uber Foods would provide a lift. On Friday afternoon he informed the Star-Tribune that his establishment would join the likes of The Office Bar & Grill, Sherrie’s Place and The Gaslight Social as downtown Casper spots to close their doors at least until Gov. Gordon’s order lifts.

“I just know there’s been a fight to stay open,” Fairbank said.