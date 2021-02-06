With director gone, Troopers now face deep-seated culture of negligence

Abusers like Hopkins benefit from a culture of exclusivity and competition that’s common in drum corps. But, as Connell says, the problem is much deeper than a couple of creeps.

“The negligence comes from a lot of places,” Connell said. “It comes from the higher-ups, it comes from the admin, it comes from the board of directors, it comes from the staff, the caption staff, the people that are in charge of putting on the show. It comes from a lot of different places.”

She marched from 2015 to 2017, around the same time as Calhoun. In her last season, she remembers a staffer being “forced to resign” after he was found to be sleeping with a member. But even after he was let go, Connell said he was still allowed around corps members — who knew what had happened and had reported him to the administration — because he was the organization’s connection to the housing site where they were staying.

Connell said she never had any problems with Jackson herself, but was hurt indirectly watching her close friends being neglected or silenced. She’s four years removed from the corps now, and married. Her husband, based on everything he’s heard about drum corps from Connell, says he wouldn’t let any of their children march.