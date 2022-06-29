With four shops already open and three more coming soon, there's no shortage of coffee in downtown Casper

There’ll be no shortage of caffeine in Casper anytime soon. Currently listed online, there’s over 25 different coffee places scattered around the city. Downtown alone features four spots to get a cup of joe, and three more on the way, all within walking distance of each other.

With more coffee shops popping up left and right, here’s a short refresher of downtown’s lineup:

Metro

While Metro Coffee Company wasn’t the first coffee store in downtown Casper, it’s the longest standing one, first opening its doors in 2002. Additionally, Metro has established three locations in the City of Casper since the current owner, Sean Peverley bought the company in 2017.

Descriptions of the shops according to Peverley included having a lounge, laid back and home feel. While two of the stores also offer drive-through, inside features couches, murals and hours that last until 10:00 p.m. The locations are especially popular among local teens and students, but whether it’s for studying or just hanging out varies.

“As far as competition, I feel like we’ve separated from that,” Peverley said. “Other places are eating each other up and I don’t think Metro’s taking much of a hit on any of that stuff because we’re established.”

Today, Metro is currently the top result when looking up “Casper coffee shops” on Google.

“I wish you luck,” Peverley said about watching other coffee shops pop up. “I don’t ever feel like it’s a competition per say. It’s just a matter of if you can run a better shop… if you think it’s easy, do it to it. We work pretty hard to get what we get.”

The Perfect Cup

Located about a block away from Metro on West First Street is The Perfect Cup, a coffee hut established in 2005. Current owner Sierra Harvey first bought the company in December of this year. The hut itself has gone through many changes over the years, including the ones that Harvey has made to the menu, staff and look of the building. It even moved to Sunrise Drive a few years ago, but returned downtown.

“It’s the perfect spot for the Perfect Cup,” added barista Madisen Stein from inside the hut.

Harvey laughed and agreed, but joked that she wished it was just five more feet to the left.

“I don’t really think of coffee as competition,” she said. “I think coffee’s part of the community and you know, everyone has their different preferences. I believe every coffee shop in Casper has their own unique things that they offer.”

While most of the shops were able to describe what their atmosphere felt like, Harvey said that coffee huts were a whole different ball game. She originally went to classify the shop as “friendly,” but added that it was so much more than that. Those who visited set the vibe.

“My customers are honestly one of the best parts about this,” Harvey said. “And all my regulars, I would say 85% of the people who come through here, I could start making their drink before they go to the window… we’re ever changing and ever evolving.”

Scarlow’s Gallery, Art & Coffee

Back on Second Street is Scarlow’s Gallery, Art & Coffee. It sits right next door to Goedicke’s Custom Framing & Art Supply, a business that has been around for 70 years, and they’re connected by a doorway in the middle of the wall between the two.

The current owner of both stores, Claire Marlow, bought Goedicke’s back in 2013, but then introduced the coffee bar as a part of the art gallery side in 2019.

“I knew that space was pretty special, so it’s been nice to share that,” Marlow said. “People just enjoy how the space makes them feel and that was definitely my intent, having that be an art gallery for six years before I opened the coffee.”

The space was described as light, airy and quiet by Marlow, with an emphasis on art and a tentative “no-blenders” policy. Nothing against smoothies, Marlow said, just an effort to maintain the chosen ambience. Coffee wise, the focus remains on traditional technique, a style that she said fits more of a European feel.

“We offer something totally different than everybody else and I think that will sustain us,” Marlow said. “We’re not trying to do a million drinks. We’re not trying to do blenders or red bull, which is fine. We just wanted to create a different model than what was already down here… We’re really focused on the perfect espresso shot every time.”

The Bourgeois Pig

The Bourgeois Pig first opened up around the same time as Scarlow’s, back in 2019. The building previously belonged to Crescent Moon Coffee Stop, a shop that opened in 2017, but shut down after about a year and a half.

Often, the shop hosts events open to the public such as concerts from local musicians, meet-ups for groups and other types of shows. The walls of the building feature posters from a wide range of timelines, hanging lights and lamps and many different cushioned couches.

The Casper Star-Tribune was not able to reach The Bourgeois Pig for comment by press time.

Coming soon

The newest addition to the downtown coffee lineup is Barbarian Coffee Roasters, taking over the store on South Center Street that previously belonged to Cartoonz. If you look in the windows, the lights are still off, but owner Jon Ramsey said they were aiming to open their doors within the next several weeks.

At the moment, the space will be used exclusively as a roastery, but he and his wife Gayle Ramsey hope to add on a coffee bar later down the line.

Jon currently works part time as an officer with the Casper Police Department and served as a Marine during two tours in Afghanistan. Being a veteran owned business, Jon said that’s where they want their focus to lie too.

“Our main goal, other than selling a good cup of coffee, is being able to give back to the community,” Ramsey said. “We’re hoping to donate a certain percentage of profits through certain organizations and faith based organizations.”

The space doesn’t have a specified atmosphere yet, but photos shared on Facebook feature many different spaces to sit and a large chessboard. And, like all of the different coffee shops around Casper, “we’re really kind of providing a different type of service,” Jon added.

Two more shops to look forward to include The Copper Cup and Scooters. Both will be opening in upcoming months.

“I don’t think there can be too many coffee shops in Casper. Everyone just goes on a rotation, whatever they need,” Harvey remarked. “Because it’s just, what are you feeling today? What time frame do you have? Who do you want to support? Which I think is something really great about Casper.”

