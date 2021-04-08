With low case load, WMC will re-open Sage walk-in clinic, move respiratory clinic

A walk-in clinic at Sage Primary Care that was closed as a pandemic precaution will reopen Monday. The respiratory screening clinic erected in March will move to Sage as well.
"We are grateful for the care and support everyone has shown over the last year. We remain vigilant in our infection control protocols, sanitation, visitor restrictions, screening and other precautions to protect you and your loved ones as we move forward," reads a statement published by the hospital Wednesday. "Our Emergency Room and network of clinics are open, safe and ready to help. Thank you for trusting us with your care."
The walk-in clinic will be open weekdays 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.. Those with respiratory symptoms are asked to call (307) 233-0291 and someone will evaluate them in their vehicle.
West Casper's immediate care is also open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. and provides COVID-19 tests.
Follow health and education reporter Morgan Hughes on Twitter @m0rgan_hughes