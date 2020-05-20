With restrictions loosened, Casper congregation returns to church

“My dad, he never canceled church,” Justin said. “And now I have to cancel it for two months.”

But the church took the new mission in stride. There would be some weeks Justin would film multiple sermons in a row and just post a new one each week rather than giving it live. Admittedly, it was a strange feeling to be preached to by himself on those Sundays where the sermon had been prerecorded, he said.

The worship team took a similar tack, taping a catalog of songs all at once and then sharing a handful each week for the streamed services.

Limmer reiterated what many in the congregation said. The church isn’t the building; it’s the people. But without them in the building, it was harder to make that connection.

“The biggest thing for me was not having the reaction, like if I made a joke, was it funny?” he said. “There’s just a lot more energy in the room” when it’s populated.

***

Before the service, when it was quiet and only a few people had trickled inside, the church’s leaders stood in the lobby awaiting their flock. Eager to reconnect with people they all said were like family.