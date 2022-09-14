Wolfson: Changes to comics, puzzles, help us to focus on our core mission

Newspapers have always been part of my daily routine.

As a kid, I used to walk down our driveway each morning to be the first in my family to grab the Los Angeles Times. I was always eager to read about the previous night’s Dodgers game, especially if I’d fallen asleep while listening to it on the radio.

I also liked to keep up with a few of the comics. I’d follow my favorite characters throughout the week, and on the weekend, I’d sit with the colorful Sunday comics section while I ate my breakfast.

Many of our readers have a similar routine. So I know the changes we’re making to comics and puzzles in the Star-Tribune will be a difficult adjustment. But it’s also a necessary one.

I’ve been at the Star-Tribune for 15 years — the majority of my adult life — first as a reporter, then as an assistant editor and now as the editor-in-chief. Throughout that time, our focus has been on providing the best coverage of Casper and Wyoming.

The changes that you’ll see in our newspaper are part of our effort to focus on our core mission — reporting on local and statewide news, whether that’s watchdog journalism highlighting deficiencies in our correctional system or a detailed look at how a Wyoming coal town is turning to fossils to support its economy.

So what do these changes look like? Going forward, we’ll be publishing a half page of comics in print Wednesday through Saturday. We’ll be keeping favorites such as Garfield, Baby Blues and Peanuts, and we’ll be adding new comics like Close to Home and Crabgrass. But it also means we’ll no longer be running comics such as Dilbert in print.

Our daily e-editions, which print and digital subscribers have access to, include an additional page of comics such as Get Fuzzy, Doonesbury and Rose is Rose.

On Sundays, we’ll be running four pages of comics in print, though you will notice some of the strips have changed. We’ll also have an expanded comics section in the Sunday e-edition.

Our puzzle lineup is also changing. We’ll publish daily Sudoku, Jumble and the LA Times Crossword Puzzle. On Sundays, we’ll also be adding some new puzzles including Boggle, BrainBuster and Scrabblegrams.

You’ll also notice that our advisers page is changing slightly. We’re now publishing Ask Amy instead of Dear Annie. Our horoscopes and Today in History will remain.

One other change that I’d like to highlight: Lee Enterprises, the company that owns the Star-Tribune, has launched a 12-reporter Public Service Journalism team. The team includes four reporters in the West, some of whom we’ve already begun working with on investigative and enterprise pieces that you’ll be reading soon.

I recognize that change can be difficult. Sometimes it means giving up something you’ve enjoyed, something that was part of your routine for a long time. Still, it’s critical for our organization to evolve as technology changes, along with the ways readers consume the news.

We are grateful for the support our readers have shown the Star-Tribune over the years, and we hope we can help you enjoy a new routine with the printed paper and our digital offerings.

Thank you for reading.