Woman dies in cabin fire in rural Natrona County
  Updated
A woman died Friday in a cabin fire in rural Natrona County.

Two dogs also died in the fire, the Natrona County Sheriff's Office reported Monday. 

The cabin was located along 7 Mile Road off Dry Creek Road, west of Casper. 

The sheriff's office did not identify the woman but said the county coroner would at a later time.

A man also lived at the cabin. He tried to leave the property to get help but became stuck. He spent the night in his pickup and later drove an ATV out to get help. 

The sheriff's office said authorities believe the man and woman at the cabin were married. 

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. There is no indication of foul play, the sheriff's office said.

