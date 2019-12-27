Woman dies in head-on crash west of Casper

A Wyoming woman died Thursday when two pickups collided on U.S. Highway 20/26 west of Casper, the Wyoming Highway Patrol reported.

Marie Moniz, who was a passenger in one of the trucks, died at the scene. She was 71.

The crash occurred at around 5 a.m. at milepost 24. A person driving a GMC Sierra 1500 traveling east on the highway lost control in a turn and moved into the westbound lane, where a Chevrolet Silverado 2500 was approaching, according to the highway patrol. The Silverado unsuccessfully attempted to avoid the crash, and the two pickups collided head on.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (866) 981-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Both vehicles came to rest in the eastbound lane against a guardrail.

Emergency personnel extricated the GMC's driver, who was taken by ambulance to Wyoming Medical Center in Casper. Moniz was a passenger in the GMC.

The Silverado's driver was able to get out of his truck on his own. He was also taken to Wyoming Medical Center.

The highway patrol says it is investigating speeding on the part of the GMC's driver as a contributing factor in the crash.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 11 Angry 7

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.