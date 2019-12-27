Woman dies in head-on crash west of Casper

A Wyoming woman died Thursday when two pickups collided on U.S. Highway 20/26 west of Casper, the Wyoming Highway Patrol reported.
Marie Moniz, who was a passenger in one of the trucks, died at the scene. She was 71.
The crash occurred at around 5 a.m. at milepost 24. A person driving a GMC Sierra 1500 traveling east on the highway lost control in a turn and moved into the westbound lane, where a Chevrolet Silverado 2500 was approaching, according to the highway patrol. The Silverado unsuccessfully attempted to avoid the crash, and the two pickups collided head on.
You have free articles remaining.
Both vehicles came to rest in the eastbound lane against a guardrail.
Emergency personnel extricated the GMC's driver, who was taken by ambulance to Wyoming Medical Center in Casper. Moniz was a passenger in the GMC.
The Silverado's driver was able to get out of his truck on his own. He was also taken to Wyoming Medical Center.
The highway patrol says it is investigating speeding on the part of the GMC's driver as a contributing factor in the crash.