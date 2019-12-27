You are the owner of this article.
Woman dies in head-on crash west of Casper
Woman dies in head-on crash west of Casper

A Wyoming woman died Thursday when two pickups collided on U.S. Highway 20/26 west of Casper, the Wyoming Highway Patrol reported.

Marie Moniz, who was a passenger in one of the trucks, died at the scene. She was 71.

The crash occurred at around 5 a.m. at milepost 24. A person driving a GMC Sierra 1500 traveling east on the highway lost control in a turn and moved into the westbound lane, where a Chevrolet Silverado 2500 was approaching, according to the highway patrol. The Silverado unsuccessfully attempted to avoid the crash, and the two pickups collided head on.

Both vehicles came to rest in the eastbound lane against a guardrail. 

Emergency personnel extricated the GMC's driver, who was taken by ambulance to Wyoming Medical Center in Casper. Moniz was a passenger in the GMC.

The Silverado's driver was able to get out of his truck on his own. He was also taken to Wyoming Medical Center.

The highway patrol says it is investigating speeding on the part of the GMC's driver as a contributing factor in the crash.

Editor

Joshua Wolfson joined the Star-Tribune in 2007, covering crime and health before taking over the arts section in 2013. He also served as managing editor before being named editor in June 2017. He lives in Casper with his wife and their two kids.

