Woman hit by car suffered serious injuries, Casper police say

  • Updated
A woman struck by a vehicle while crossing a street in east Casper on Tuesday suffered serious but not life-threatening injuries, police said Thursday.

The woman was walking across 12th Street near the intersection of Forest Drive when she was hit at about 6:15 p.m. The collision occurred shortly after sunset near a crosswalk and walking path.

Police say the driver immediately stopped and began helping the woman, who witnesses told the Star-Tribune was lying face down in the street. Other bystanders approached, and at least one appeared to call for help.

Firefighters and medics responded, and the woman was taken by ambulance to Wyoming Medical Center.

Investigators have ruled out driver impairment as a factor in the crash, police said. But the investigation into the incident is still ongoing.

Police did not make any arrests immediately after the crash.

In a statement, police asked drivers to slow down and be aware of their surroundings, especially in light of the winter weather that began Thursday.

