Woman hit on Evansville off-ramp taken to Billings for surgery

A woman hit by a truck driver on an Evansville off-ramp was taken to a Billings for surgery, police said.

Evansville police initially said the woman would be flown to Denver for treatment on several serious injuries, but Chief Mike Thompson said on Monday that high winds made that flight impossible.

She was hit by a box truck on Wednesday around 12:30 p.m. while standing on the side of the road calling for help after her car spun out on the Interstate 25 off-ramp at Wyoming Boulevard due to snow.

Thompson said on Monday that she suffered a broken back, and hip and injuries to her leg and pelvis. The hospital in Billings was the closest place that could get her in for surgeries she requires, Thompson said.

The truck driver had reportedly veered into the dirt next to the ramp and driven parallel to the road for around 700 feet before reentering the ramp and hitting the woman and her car. Her car was knocked into a fence and she was sent into a ditch around 30 feet from impact, according to police.

The woman was believed to be pregnant, police said. She had been visiting family in Natrona County.

The driver was not injured in the crash, Thompson said last week, and faces several charges including careless driving. He is set to appear in court in mid-January.

Police are also awaiting results of a blood test on the driver, which will likely take six to eight weeks.

