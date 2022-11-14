 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Woman injured after vehicle backs over her in Casper

  Updated
  • 0

A woman suffered serious injuries after a vehicle backed over the top of her Sunday evening in Casper, police said.

The woman is in stable condition and still receiving treatment for injuries to her "lower extremities," police reported Monday.

Police say the woman was lying in the middle of the road at the intersection of K and North Lincoln streets in Casper on Sunday evening when the vehicle backed over her. Both the bystander and the driver began providing aid to her before she was taken to Wyoming Medical Center.

Impaired driving has not been ruled out as a factor in the crash, police said. The investigation is ongoing, police said.

