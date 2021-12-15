Woman injured on Evansville off-ramp flown to Denver, police say

A woman hit while standing outside her car on an Interstate 25 off-ramp around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday has been life-flighted to a Denver hospital, Evansville police said.

Police Chief Mike Thompson said that the woman had spun out in her Buick car due to the snow on the off-ramp at Wyoming Boulevard. She had reportedly been standing to the side of the road calling for help.

The driver of a white box truck entered the off-ramp and then veered into the dirt next to the ramp, police said, driving next to the road for nearly 700 feet before reentering the ramp. He then struck the woman and her car, sending the car into a fence and the woman into a ditch next to the ramp, around 30 feet from impact.

Thompson said the woman is believed to be pregnant, and was visiting family in Natrona County.

She was initially taken to Wyoming Medical Center, but was later transported to Denver due to the seriousness of her injuries.

Several charges have been recommended against the driver, Thompson said, including careless driving. According to police, the driver was not injured.

A blood test will be conducted to determine whether any substances were involved in the accident. Thompson said that the inclement weather and inattentive driving were its main causes.

Both vehicles have been towed from the scene, after the ramp was closed for around two and a half hours Wednesday afternoon.

Casper police, Natrona County Sheriff's officers and the Evansville Fire Department also responded to the crash, which occurred on a day when snow fell over the region for much of the day.

