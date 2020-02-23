Women’s basketball coach Margie McDonald paved the way for Cowgirls’ success

Feusner, now Dale Ann Meeker, still refers to McDonald as “Coach,” 45 years after enrolling at UW.

“I had to give a speech at Soroptimist last week, and most of it was about Coach,” Meeker said. “When she recruited me until now, what I loved about her was she was a tremendous example of combining a demanding career, marriage and motherhood.”

Meeker got engaged and married while playing at UW and says she never considered what Coach would say.

“She was very supportive and was super supportive of (my husband) Mike and tried to include him in any way she could,” Meeker said. “He became part of our team, he got himself a really nice camera and became the team photographer and became one of our No. 1 fans.”

Meeker said her coach was a true leader and that you could tell just by being around her that she was a “take charge” type of person.

“She made us feel like we were a big deal. She made us feel like what we were doing was just as important as anything the men were doing,” Meeker said. “I remember when she signed Cindy Bower from Worland and me, she made us go to these different functions. She paraded us around and made us dress up. ... There were bankers and lots of important people there, people I suppose you would call boosters today.”