Wreck causes temporary closures on Interstate 25 in Casper

A crash on northbound Interstate 25 on Thursday morning caused temporary closures of the highway in Casper.
As of 8:36 a.m., the crash had been cleared and delays were easing, the Wyoming Department of Transportation tweeted.
However, there has also been a crash southbound at the Center Street exit, WYDOT spokesman Jeff Goetz tweeted.
"Possibly took out a light pole," he posted at 8:33 a.m. "Expect delays."
Speed limits on the highway remained reduced Thursday morning.
The initial crash happened around milepost 186, between the Wyoming Boulevard and Bryan Stock Trail/Beverly Street exit, according to WYDOT.
Workers were directing drivers off the northbound interstate at the Wyoming Boulevard exit as of 8:20 a.m.
"Avoid the area," Goetz tweeted then. "Traffic backed up to Bryan Stock Trail. That intersection has heavy traffic too. Avoid NB entrance at Wyo. Blvd. Use Yellowstone through downtown."
Around 7:45 a.m. Thursday, emergency vehicles were gathered on the bridge over Center Street.
Snowy conditions continued to limit visibility and hamper driving conditions Thursday morning.
Additionally, Interstate 90 was closed eastbound from Buffalo to Gillette Thursday morning because of winter conditions and crashes.