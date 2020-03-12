Wreck causes temporary closures on Interstate 25 in Casper

A crash on northbound Interstate 25 on Thursday morning caused temporary closures of the highway in Casper.

As of 8:36 a.m., the crash had been cleared and delays were easing, the Wyoming Department of Transportation tweeted.

However, there has also been a crash southbound at the Center Street exit, WYDOT spokesman Jeff Goetz tweeted.

"Possibly took out a light pole," he posted at 8:33 a.m. "Expect delays."

Speed limits on the highway remained reduced Thursday morning.

The initial crash happened around milepost 186, between the Wyoming Boulevard and Bryan Stock Trail/Beverly Street exit, according to WYDOT.

Workers were directing drivers off the northbound interstate at the Wyoming Boulevard exit as of 8:20 a.m.

"Avoid the area," Goetz tweeted then. "Traffic backed up to Bryan Stock Trail. That intersection has heavy traffic too. Avoid NB entrance at Wyo. Blvd. Use Yellowstone through downtown."